Brit Hume didn’t mince words when it came out that Elizabeth Warren had lied about being forced out of her teaching job for being visibly preggo in the 70’s.

Seriously, he only needed two words.

Or are these just sounds?

Keep in mind, this was before Warren doubled-down on the lie and made herself look even worse this morning. Boy howdy, between this and the 1/1024th Native American DNA incident you’d think she would be done in the primary but NOPE, the Left doesn’t seem all that concerned with her being a fake and a phony.

And they complain about Trump who is at least honest about when he’s a phony.

Facts are stubborn things. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) October 8, 2019

That was 1/1024th of the reason. — Joseph Levine – יוסף חיים לוין (@Rabbi224) October 8, 2019

Well, I'm sure she told *her* truth. /mt/ County records contradict @ewarren's claim that she was dismissed after her 1st year of teaching — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) October 7, 2019

She’s been telling fibs her whole life. No shock here. — Keith Gordon (@GordonKeithm) October 7, 2019

It feels like she’s told so many lies she’s not sure what the actual truth really is anymore.

Unexplained gap year in her victimhood? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) October 7, 2019

Benjamin Franklin was right, “Half a truth is always a great lie.” — John Leshney (@JohnLeshney) October 7, 2019

We’re pretty sure that’s not even possible but you know what, if anyone could sell that lie it’s Elizabeth Warren.

She has to be a victim. She wants to be a victim. She can run on being relatable. No one fell for the, “I’m gonna get me a beer,” thing. She is a fraud. And the media knows it. — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) October 7, 2019

She just can’t help herself apparently — kioman (@kioman) October 7, 2019

she’s the jussie smollet of the dem hopefuls. just awful. — James lang Jr (@JimmylangJr) October 8, 2019

Lying Pocahontas!! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 8, 2019

Something like that.

Related:

WHOA, she’s right! Sharyl Attkisson points out 1 very DAMNING fact for Dems accusing Trump of using foreigners for political gain

Fail to end ALL fails: Ellen Barkin accidentally shows how DUMB she really is while calling Trump supporters dumb and ROFL

Complete and TOTAL coward: Clay Travis DROPS Warriors coach Steve Kerr for conveniently having NO COMMENT on NBA/China