Helpful hint for folks like Ellen Barkin who think they are smarter than other people because they vote differently from them: If you’re going to call a large group of people dumb and condescend to them like a hateful rage-shrew make sure you DON’T show everyone how dumb you really are while doing so.

See, this editor is a helper.

Ellen must’ve been desperate for attention (any sort) when she tweeted this thread of stupid:

trump survivors, I mean supporters need to ask themselves only one question cuz the fact is irrefutable…Do you want a dumb president? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

Obvious troll is obvious.

By now, even you know you’re all pretty dumb so let me rephrase my question…Do you want a president who is as dumb or dumber than you? Think about it… — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

Sure, Ellen, we’re the dumb ones.

There’s a reason people like her read lines someone else wrote for a living.

She continued …

The dude can’t spell. I’m not talking about big words like compulsory or obligatory but a single syllable word…moat. He spells it “moot”. But moot is already a ward. With a very different meaning. Can you see how something like this could crate a dangerous situation? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

Crate.

*sigh*

And Ellen thinks Trump supporters are the dumb ones. K.

Create. Crate. Get it? 😂😂 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 6, 2019

Yeah, she TOTALLY meant to do that.

Oh, and ‘ward’.

Totally.

What a hyena.

You obviously havent been burned by autocorrect. Lucky you. — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) October 8, 2019

We have you criticizing someone's spelling to prove they are dumb and his voters are clearly dumb. Then you say "moot" is a ward, not word. Then spell create as "crate". I love a self-own. Yours was delightful! — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) October 8, 2019

Thank you for making the year 2020 the year for Trump. calling Americans dumb is just one more step closer to make President @realDonaldTrump president of the US for another 4 years. God bless you. — Xaser Nixeus (@XaserNixeus) October 8, 2019

Ellen must really want four more years of this.

What’s a cuz? Is that your mothers sisters child? — StasheMc'Stashe (@JMHaircut) October 8, 2019

We do believe this is called a self-own, although Ellen will likely claim she did this on purpose to make some point about spelling errors. And hey, let’s go with that line of reasoning as well – being as stupid as the guy she just called stupid proves a point how?

Yeah, fail. So much fail.

