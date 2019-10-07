Democrats and the media (same difference?) spent nearly a decade championing Obama and excusing each and every thing he did (even when he screwed up) and now they can’t figure out why nobody is taking them seriously when it comes to this impeachment inquiry of Trump.

It’s almost like they’re surprised we know they’re incredibly biased.

Kimberley Strassel explained it far better (as usual):

Proving they don’t really care about the office of the president or the country, just about the political letter of the man or woman sitting in that office. Hypocrisy, thy name is the Democratic Party.

Democrats, for whatever reason, seem to think 1984 is an instruction manual.

