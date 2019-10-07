Democrats and the media (same difference?) spent nearly a decade championing Obama and excusing each and every thing he did (even when he screwed up) and now they can’t figure out why nobody is taking them seriously when it comes to this impeachment inquiry of Trump.

It’s almost like they’re surprised we know they’re incredibly biased.

Kimberley Strassel explained it far better (as usual):

1) Awhile ago, some of us warned of terrible precedent media/Dems were setting in excusing/cheering one administration (Obama DOJ/Comey) actively investigating a rival presidential nominee's campaign (Trump). — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 7, 2019

Proving they don’t really care about the office of the president or the country, just about the political letter of the man or woman sitting in that office. Hypocrisy, thy name is the Democratic Party.

2) Now we are told that Trump asking about a rival is an impeachable offense AND moreover that to even query the actions of prior administration is to engage in "conspiracy theories."

Go reread Orwell. #MemoryHole — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 7, 2019

Democrats, for whatever reason, seem to think 1984 is an instruction manual.

Scary stuff, right?

Didn't both Hillary and Barack do that also ? — ImWatchingToo 🐾👠 (@ImWatchingToo) October 7, 2019

Quiet you.

It only matters when Trump or another Republican does such things.

Silly person must not know the rules.

MSM has self-imploded on their own credibility! — Frankster (@realtruthster) October 7, 2019

They are their own worst enemy.

I don't believe "yabbut that was different" will fly with the rank-and-file right-leaning voter. https://t.co/ge2u6OeByp — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 7, 2019

We don’t either.

We're also told that Trump doesn't have 1st Amendment rights and that he's not allowed to criticize the 'whistleblower' just like he wasn't allowed to criticize their last messiah, Robert Mueller. — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) October 7, 2019

Because … wait for it … you know it’s coming … one more second … any minute now …

ORANGE.

MAN.

BAD.

