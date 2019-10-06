Holy eff.

Seriously.

You guys have got to watch this from Glenn Beck.

"I don't know how, but the Americans got an audio recording of Mr. Sytnik's conversation: He is resting with his family & friends & discussing how he would like to help Hillary."@glennbeck reveals the Ukraine transcript the media isn't talking about.https://t.co/fZHzqMCZbV pic.twitter.com/9jyMLVwdEB — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 5, 2019

Leave it to Glenn to share audio no one else in the traditional media seems all that eager to share. This is all starting to feel like a spy movie or something, it’s nuts. And gosh, it sounds like Ukrainians think Hillary is far easier to deal with than Trump.

Wonder why that is?

We love how Glenn seems as shocked as we are while watching it. Heh.

Re-up this on Sunday or Monday morning, please. This will get ignored or lost on a late Friday night. — themiddleamerican (@theOKamerican) October 5, 2019

Your wish is our command.

This episode was an excellent breakdown of the situation. The mainstream media in this country are unacceptably ridiculous — Studzmckenzy (@studzmckenzy) October 5, 2019

And they have a narrative and agenda to push.

Sorry, not sorry.

This is one of the most informative videos I have watched in a long long time. It seems so simple when it’s laid out to see exactly who needs to be taken down, yet they make it so damn convoluted intentionally. I have to wonder does @realDonaldTrump & will @TheJusticeDept use it — stephsboys (@ripjohnnyboy) October 6, 2019

But wait, there’s more.

.@glennbeck does a spot-on impression of the media covering the Ukraine scandal wearing Trump-goggles. "Nothing to see here…" If you missed the Ukraine special, it's up on YouTube now: https://t.co/hM6QqKugaU pic.twitter.com/USY6xwNUJt — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2019

Skip skip skip skip skip … TRUMP MADE A PHONE CALL.

Perfect.

That’s why the recording of Sytnik is such a big deal. The media (and Democrats) are conveniently leaving out the whole story in hopes they can sort of gloss over how dirty they’ve been when it comes to Ukraine and magically oust Trump over a phone call.

And as Glenn says, it doesn’t work.

