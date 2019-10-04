Leave it to John Brennan to make Senator Romney seem a little less annoying.

Impressive, right?

Heh.

This guy has some nerve.

Seriously.

He wouldn’t know what it means to put our nation and our Constitution above party politics if the instructions fell out of the sky, landed on her derpy face, and started to wiggle.

Dan Bongino just dropped him.

‘As an example of corrupting effects of power.’

Nailed it.

Twice.

Brennan does seem more annoying than usual (who’da thunk it), which probably means he is scared. After all, he is set to be interviewed by Durham here soon.

Perhaps the old-timer is just lashing out.

And he thinks he can lecture Republicans about corruption.

K.

