Leave it to John Brennan to make Senator Romney seem a little less annoying.

Impressive, right?

Heh.

How many other Republican Senators are ready to show the courage, integrity, & principled position of Senator Romney? Thank you, Senator, for putting our Nation & our Constitution above party politics & the corrupt behavior of Donald Trump. https://t.co/RuROSpJOIn — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 4, 2019

This guy has some nerve.

Seriously.

He wouldn’t know what it means to put our nation and our Constitution above party politics if the instructions fell out of the sky, landed on her derpy face, and started to wiggle.

Dan Bongino just dropped him.

This tyrant abused his power as the Director of the CIA to spy on innocent Americans while simultaneously lying about it to a compliant media. His tenure as CIA Director will be used in ethics classes as a cautionary tale, & as an example of the corrupting effects of power. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/Im25YR1GAV — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 4, 2019

‘As an example of corrupting effects of power.’

Nailed it.

Twice.

looks like someone is scared.Barr must be close — Mack (@Mack171955) October 4, 2019

Brennan does seem more annoying than usual (who’da thunk it), which probably means he is scared. After all, he is set to be interviewed by Durham here soon.

Perhaps the old-timer is just lashing out.

He was caught spying to on Congress and then lying about lying about it. — Matt Keefe (@MKeefephot) October 4, 2019

And he thinks he can lecture Republicans about corruption.

K.

