Welp, it certainly seems to be raining crap all over Adam Schiff.

And you know what? It couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

WashPost Slaps Adam Schiff with Four Pinocchios for ‘Flat-Out False’ Claim https://t.co/KkZ5dTPdCi — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 4, 2019

Schiff’s in trouble.

From Breitbart:

The Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” column hit House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) with four Pinocchios Friday for falsely claiming that his panel had “not spoken directly” with the partisan CIA officer behind a so-called “whistleblower” complaint about President Donald Trump. According to the New York Times, the officer, who is reportedly a registered Democrat, initially directed a colleague to discuss his claims with the CIA’s top lawyer. Shortly after, the Deep Stater contacted a House Intelligence Committee aide to discuss the Trump-Zelensky call in which the world leaders discussed U.S. military aid and the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House candidate Joe Biden. The panel staffer shared several of the officer’s claims, which are based on secondhand information, with Schiff, but did not reveal his identity. However, appearing September 17th on MSNBC, Schiff told contributor Sam Stein, “we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.”

Liar liar pants on fire, Schiff.

And dude, when even WaPo is calling him out?

Not good, Democrats.

WaPo actually gave Adam Schiff Four Pinocchios for his whistleblower claims. IMO, I think they stretched to give him 4 Pinocchios, but that happens enough with Republicans that at least its being consistenthttps://t.co/b4gnZYJfKu — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 4, 2019

WaPo Gives Schiff Four Pinocchios for Whistleblower Claimhttps://t.co/wFxRZgnmy9 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 4, 2019

I’m going to give Schiff 5 Pinocchios instead of the 4 WaPo gave him because, you know, PARODY. lol, #amiright? https://t.co/M8WSMLRFem — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) October 4, 2019

Hey … we see what he did here.

