Imagine holding a town hall on climate change and basically doing nothing when someone attending claims we need to start eating babies to save the planet. Welp, that’s basically what AOC did … she didn’t once tell the woman the ideas were crazy or condemn them, and that’s the bigger issue here.

Not some woman who was probably a troll or at least completely out of her gourd.

Candace Owens said it best:

If you’re trying to determine whether the #EatTheBabies woman was a troll, you’re missing the point: @AOC allowing a woman to discuss bombing Russia & eating infants, without ONCE condemning those ideas, proves that Democrats are okay with violence—as long as it votes blue. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 4, 2019

Just like only certain lives matter because they serve and support the Democrats’ agenda. It’s never really about making things better, or solving problems, or even helping people, it’s always about winning and or regaining power, no matter what the cost. The end justifies the means and whatnot.

This is who they are and what their about. — Never trust a liberal (@b0rg6of66) October 4, 2019

We’d like to think they’re not quite this far gone but ya’ know …

Exactly! That's why they don't condemn ANTIFA, or admit that Obama fueled hatred towards police officers. — JeanneSimmons99 (@JeanneSimmons99) October 4, 2019

I agree!! I said she should have denounced her and people telling me no she did the right thing. AOC and the rest created this hysteria. — Aja Smith for Congress (@AjaforCongress) October 4, 2019

She created the hysteria, no way she’s going to denounce it in a room full of lemmings.

And we are supposed to have patience and understanding. @AOC SHOULD HAVE STOPPED HER AND TOLD HER TO CALM DOWN, THE EARTH IS NOT THAT BAD! — Michelle Gharib (@MEGNightHawkQN) October 4, 2019

She couldn’t because she needs people to believe it is.

And that’s the real issue here.

Related:

‘Crossed over to Cat-Lady Territory’: Jennifer Rubin’s advice for which message Democrats should run on is TINFOIL-worthy

Troll level=NUCLEAR: Trump triggers both AOC and Bernie Sanders in 1 brutally honest tweet and ROFL

HUGE if true –> YUP, the whistleblower is a registered Democrat but it gets worse, SO much worse