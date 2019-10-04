This woman.

Seriously.

Jennifer Rubin … conservative blogger.

Right.

Dems actual get to run on the message: Republicans are traitors. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2019

Jenn often writes and tweets a good deal of ridiculous stuff that makes us wonder if she’s just trolling but this is especially awful. Traitors? Really Jenn? By definition, a traitor is a person who betrays a country (or a friend). We’re not entirely sure she thought this tweet through before she hit send, not to mention the typo.

Says the “conservative” blogger who obviously doesn’t know that she’s rooting for socialism. https://t.co/sZrzNfAOSK — G (@TCC_Grouchy) October 4, 2019

It’s cat-lady level crazy.

I can’t believe Trump used the word treason. https://t.co/ozHnDGoXhi — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2019

Is there a reason you're excited about this? — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 4, 2019

What can we say?

TDS is a helluva drug.

What an odd thing for a conservative to be giddy about. — AmoricanMade 🇺🇸 (@ryderhrd) October 4, 2019

Dude.

Republicans actually get to run on the message: Democrats are baby-killing socialists… Am I doing this right? https://t.co/JhIIFEOOjh — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 4, 2019

Sounds like a really long bumper-sticker, but yup.

I thought you just hated Trump, now I think you're really crazy. Like certifiable. — Freedom (@dlh8) October 4, 2019

Told ya’.

And if you think Jenn’s tweet is bad, check out the responses:

Republicans cannot win at the polls without the aid of foreign interference. This coupled with voter suppression is the only way they can maintain their power, ill gotten property and white privilege. The obvious question is, how far are they willing to go to keep it? — Scott M. Dolan (@ScottMDolan) October 4, 2019

Also Republicans are ok with America for sale highest bidder Pathetic — Gail Bencomo (@BencomoGail) October 4, 2019

Hell yeah they are. They’ve lost an claim to patriotism or morality — Jay Jusufi (@jay_GHDaoagain) October 4, 2019

Not a message. It’s a fact. — Old Army of Darkness guy (@johnedwardxo) October 4, 2019

Did we mention this thread was insane?

Because yeah, it is.

Without question the @GOP fell into a cesspool of greed. How much of our tax dollars were spent on flying @RudyGiuliani and @SebGorka to foreign countries? The GOP isn't even pretending to help #ranchers and #farmers – they're too busy helping themselves to our money. — almost (@MeinAlmost) October 4, 2019

We may but that isn't what it should be. The @GOP is flailing because it has no solutions to critical problems and injustices. We have answers and should be proud of these facts. — TrumpTalesBlog.wordpress.com (@OnePageWriter) October 4, 2019

Republicans need to cheat to be elected. — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) October 4, 2019

The level of projection with these people … off the charts.

Republicans ARE traitors; to the Republic, the Constitution, their oaths of office…

Get every single one of them on record.

History will not be kind. — NorNor (@norihelm1) October 4, 2019

Shame on Jennifer for feeding such ugly rhetoric. Ironically she’s no better than Trump with tweets like this one.

