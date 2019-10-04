This woman.

Seriously.

Jennifer Rubin … conservative blogger.

Right.

Jenn often writes and tweets a good deal of ridiculous stuff that makes us wonder if she’s just trolling but this is especially awful. Traitors? Really Jenn? By definition, a traitor is a person who betrays a country (or a friend). We’re not entirely sure she thought this tweet through before she hit send, not to mention the typo.

It’s cat-lady level crazy.

What can we say?

TDS is a helluva drug.

Dude.

Sounds like a really long bumper-sticker, but yup.

Told ya’.

And if you think Jenn’s tweet is bad, check out the responses:

Did we mention this thread was insane?

Because yeah, it is.

The level of projection with these people … off the charts.

Shame on Jennifer for feeding such ugly rhetoric. Ironically she’s no better than Trump with tweets like this one.

