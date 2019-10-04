Did you guys see the story about the woman who wanted to eat babies to protect the planet at AOC’s town hall on climate change? RIGHT?! We’re of course fairly convinced this was either a plant or some woman who has officially been driven insane by the politics of the day.

Even we know the Left hasn’t gone QUITE this far … yet.

That being said, Trump apparently saw an opportunity to troll the darling of the Democratic Socialism movement.

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

We especially like how he capitalized ‘Wack Job,’ like it’s her official title or something.

Now, if AOC was smart she’d have ignored Trump (he didn’t even tag her so yeah) but OH NO, she had to chime in with some clapback or whatever the heck the kids are calling it these days.

Better than being a criminal who betrays our country. https://t.co/UnShA6gcQQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

So she’s not denying that she’s a Wack Job? Really?

Alrighty.

She sure showed him.

Really?! THAT’S the best she could do?

I must've missed his arrest, trial, and conviction. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) October 4, 2019

Better than being a bartender who who betrays our country #SocialismSucks — Legal Immigrant (@ToniKalHan) October 4, 2019

Ouch.

You’re a socialist. How more can one betray a free Republic? — Samuel Adams (@jgrissom63) October 4, 2019

True.

I can see why you are being intentionally vague – you're giving yourself an out when you're called on this libel. "Oh I never said Trump", right? That your ploy? Disgusting.#BabySandwich#BabyOnRye — The Department of No (@SantasTavern) October 4, 2019

Still encouraging cannibalism? — james todd (@nascardad50) October 4, 2019

Yikes.

Well, at least you admit you're a wackjob — kender1 (@kender1) October 4, 2019

Yeah, this was really not a great comeback.

Maybe that’s why Bernie felt it necessary to jump in and white knight for the little-socialist-who-could:

It's going to be a real pleasure defeating you. https://t.co/L8TGcUYy4G — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this?

No, seriously.

