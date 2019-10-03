As Twitchy told you Thursday night, a woman at a town hall with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this to say to the New York congresswoman:

One of Ocasio-Cortez's constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC's townhall, claims we only have a few months left: "We got to start eating babies! We don't have enough time! … We have to get rid of the babies! … We need to eat the babies!" pic.twitter.com/uVmOnboluI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

At this point we’re not sure if the woman was commenting sincerely or if it was some sort of stunt:

The fact that we don’t know if that woman was serious or not shows how insane the left has gotten. Save the planet! Eat the babies! https://t.co/FctBTfC86Z — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 4, 2019

But in any case, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez later tweeted that she was concerned:

Hey everyone! We had a fabulous town hall tonight & I’ll be highlighting some moments from it. At one point I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately. Let’s not mock or make a spectacle. &let’s work on Medicare for All! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

And after that, when the video made the rounds on Twitter and other social media, AOC blamed the right’s reaction (including a tweet from President Trump calling AOC a “wack job”) for possibly contributing to the person’s — well, let’s just say “negative” outlook and suggested course of action:

This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

“Conservatives pounce.” We’ve heard that before. It’s probably to be expected, but still, many found it extremely self-unaware on AOC’s part that if the woman has truly been scared to the point of that particular over-reaction about climate change that AOC wouldn’t take any responsibility:

If she’s got mental problems they are exacerbated by the scare mongering you are a part of re the climate. If you want to be compassionate tell the truth. — Dondi's Girl (@dantes_daughter) October 4, 2019

Maybe you should stop scaring people especially the feeble minded into thinking we only have 12 years left to live… Take some damn responsibility! — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) October 4, 2019

It’s certainly not the “right-wing” that’s trying to scare the pants off people about climate change.

When you tell people they're all literally going to die if we don't do something within 12 years to save the planet, you inspire this kind of derangement. Grow up and stop blaming everyone else for everything that's wrong and own the big part you're playing in this madness. https://t.co/hliciLMFpL — CDB (@quietnolonger) October 4, 2019

You gotta admire how she can turn herself not rejecting a proposal to actually eat babies into an attack against the right-wing. https://t.co/ZUaEPJjN9G — Jaroslav Ženíšek (@ZenisekJaroslav) October 4, 2019

Maybe be a decent human being and stop fueling their paranoia? It's your hyperbole that's driving that, not right wing trolls. — Nathan (@LabelsAreLazy) October 4, 2019

Self-awareness is hard for some.