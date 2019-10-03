Former NSC official Fred Fleitz who you might recognize from another Twitchy article on Schiffty Schiff took it upon himself to write a fairly epic and brutal thread talking about the Left’s desperate spin to defend Adam Schiff. He sort of reminds us of a dog with a bone, he’s chewing Schiff up and refusing to let it go.

Check it out.

1/ The NYT confirmed what I said last week: Schiff knew about the CIA whistleblower in advance — way in advance. Before he even filed his complaint. This is a much bigger scandal that people realize. At a minimum, Schiff should recuse himself from this impeachment inquiry. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

This is a much bigger scandal than some people are willing to admit …

Below is this twitter thread and the two relevant tweets:https://t.co/fzwLXchBFD pic.twitter.com/tBVLT0HY3r — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

Schiff really screwed up, folks.

But you already knew that.

3/ So the whistleblower DID come to the @HouseIntelComm first just as i said. We now know that the request by the whistleblower to meet with committee members was a fraud — he already did this. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

Here a fraud, there a fraud, everywhere a fraud fraud.

4/ Supposedly the @HouseIntelComm dem counsel told the CIA whistleblower to hire counsel and go through the ICIG process. That would be believable if Schiff and his staff revealed this weeks ago. @Susan_Hennessey and @MiekeEoyang : don't be fooled by this. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

We’re not fooled by this.

5/ Schiff talked about the Ukraine issue throughout the month of August. The contents of the complaint leaked before it was presented to Congress. There is zero chance in mind mine that Schiff's HPSCI lawyers were not working hand and glove with the WB and his lawyers. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil*

6/ And here's the kicker (@Susan_Hennessey &@MiekeEoyang pay attention): under @HouseIntelComm rules, any classified info brought to the committee from outside sources MUST BE SHARED WITH BOTH SIDES. Schiff broke committee rules by not telling committee GOP members about this. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

Yup, Adam sat on it.

Why oh why would he do that?

7/ This is a very serious violation of @HouseIntelComm rules. Why did Schiff do this, especially when he was using this information to score political points throughout the month of August? The reason is clear: it was part of the latest Dem ploy to take down @realDonaldTrump — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

Duh.

8/ It never made any sense to discuss impeachment or a non-intelligence matter like the Ukraine allegations in @HouseIntelComm . Given Schiff's politicization of this issue and serious violations of HPSCI rules, the impeachment charade must end. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) October 2, 2019

What he said.

