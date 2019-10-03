If you find yourself agreeing with a parody account odds are your own movement has become a parody of itself.

Or something like that.

Titania McGrath is one of our favorite accounts on Twitter, not only because ‘she’ tweets out some of the most hilarious things we’ve seen on the platform in a long, long time but also because of ‘her’ ability to fool other actual feminists.

Like Naomi Wolf.

Check this out.

Dr McKinnon is SO right. Genitals have literally nothing to do with sexual attraction. In fact, if a straight man refuses to suck a female penis, that just proves he’s actually gay. pic.twitter.com/eZrFQxdbyW — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) October 2, 2019

But here’s where it gets really funny.

The shameful anti-trans movement in the UK has connections with the US Koch-funded Heritage Foundation and its cynical manufacturing of hatred should be examined very critically. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) October 2, 2019

Where did she pull that Koch reference from?

Titania responded …

I totally agree, Doctor Wolf. Anyone who claims that women don’t have testicles must be part of a secret cynical network of evil cynical conservatives who use cynical manufacturing techniques to manufacture hatred in a cynical way. #ExamineThemNow https://t.co/qV1sGMqOwU — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) October 2, 2019

EVERYTHING IS CYNICAL.

Famed feminist Naomi Wolf @naomirwolf agreeing w a parody account that’s mocking the *absolute insanity* of the intersectional feminist movement is my favorite Twitter moment in awhile pic.twitter.com/anWOwsCniK — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) October 3, 2019

When you cynically point the cynical finger, you have four more cynical fingers cynically pointing right back at you — It Is By Will Alone (@CircularTruth) October 2, 2019

Can I get a discount if I confess that “women can have testicles” AND “2+2=5”? — Not Cubby (@NotCubby) October 2, 2019

…And don't forget – it's all Koch funded.

😂🤣 — psr04 (@psr_j4) October 3, 2019

My👏balls👏my👏choice👏 — Mike Burris (@Nismomike4444) October 2, 2019

