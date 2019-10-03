If you find yourself agreeing with a parody account odds are your own movement has become a parody of itself.

Or something like that.

Titania McGrath is one of our favorite accounts on Twitter, not only because ‘she’ tweets out some of the most hilarious things we’ve seen on the platform in a long, long time but also because of ‘her’ ability to fool other actual feminists.

Like Naomi Wolf.

Check this out.

We …

Umm …

What …

You know, never mind.

But here’s where it gets really funny.

Trending

Huh?

Where did she pull that Koch reference from?

*snicker*

Titania responded …

EVERYTHING IS CYNICAL.

So epic.

And that’s enough of that.

Tags: Anti-Trans movementNaomi WolfTitania McGrath