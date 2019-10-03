If you thought John Brennan’s tweets were annoying just get a load of his interview with Nicole Wallace where he smugly and snidely talks about how he’s supposedly being interviewed by ‘Mr. Durham’.

This editor thinks he’s trying way too hard to pretend he’s not worried …

Watch.

"I'm supposedly going to be interviewed by Mr. Durham as part of this non-investigation… I don't understand the predication of this worldwide effort to try to uncover dirt… that would discredit that investigation in 2016" – @JohnBrennan w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/FqDbIW9P41 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 2, 2019

This is the same guy who spied on Americans and lied under oath.

But you know, we should totally take him seriously because he hates Trump or something and that’s all that really matters these days.

So, CIA dude doesn't like being on the witness stand? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 3, 2019

When you have as much to hide as Brennan likely does who could blame him?

Finally…he's feeling the heat. — mallen (@mallen2010) October 3, 2019

It’s about time.

Instead of talking to tht eggplant #NicolleWallace Brennan should be talking to legal counsel. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 3, 2019

Somebody thought they were above the law! — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) October 2, 2019

It almost seems like he still thinks he is.

And what the heck is he doing going on MSNBC and yapping about it anyway?

You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in court. You have the right to talk to a lawyer for advice before you're asked any questions. You have the right to have a lawyer with you during questioning. — Philip Cahalin (@PhilipCahalin) October 3, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe it’s time for Brennan to stop talking, stop tweeting about POTUS45 and get a very good lawyer⁉️ You have the right to remain silent… 👋👋 — LetFreedomRing ✝️🚂💨💨🇺🇸 (@MariaMe42546452) October 3, 2019

Seeing a lot of this on the thread.

If it makes John Brennan feel any better, we can tell him that it's predicated on a fake dossier that was funded by the Clinton campaign. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) October 3, 2019

Well there ya’ go.

He's basically admitting there is "dirt" to be found on an investigation that took three years, stole the first half of Trump's presidency, and turned out to meritless. I wonder why he doesn't want people poking around 🙄🙄🤔 — Paul H Jossey (@PaulHJossey) October 3, 2019

Someone is getting nervous… — susan price (@sbprice) October 2, 2019

Wow— @NicolleDWallace just shook her head not realizing her show just broke major news. The fact that Brennan hasn’t been interviewed by Durham yet tells you he is the focus of this historic investigation, and further confirms @jsolomonReports reporting. #spygate — Chris Moreno (@TheChrisMoreno) October 3, 2019

Whoa.

Ya’ think?

@JohnBrennan knows exactly what he did and soon the whole world is going to know too. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) October 3, 2019

Said the guy who spied on his own people… — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) October 3, 2019

And got caught lying about it.

This is just startin’ to get really good.