What happened to Paul Krugman? Seriously.

We make fun of most everyone, it’s kind of what we do, but it feels like we have more and more opportunities to pick fun at Paul … like this thread where he mocked the ‘predictions’ of others based on a poll.

Notice the use of a fairly more orange’ish than usual pic of Trump:

So all the pundits who warned that Dems were making a terrible mistake are engaged in some serious soul-searching, right? Hahahaha https://t.co/AGc7gjXaNZ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 3, 2019

Remember when these same polls had Hillary way way way up?

Adorable.

Actually, a real puzzle: why are so many center-right anti-Trumpers deeply opposed to holding Trump accountable for abuse of power? You might think they'd be glad to see him fall bc of his personal sins, not his policies 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 3, 2019

The real puzzle is how anyone still listens to this guy, but we digress.

One answer might be Pelosi derangement syndrome: they may be anti-Trump, but can't stand admitting that Dems are doing anything right. Strong overlap between never-impeachers and those who insisted Dems were blowing the midterms 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 3, 2019

Or, and hear us out, Democrats haven’t done anything right.

All this is, of course, a minor sideshow. Much more important to ask whether any R senators will relocate their spines. Experience isn't encouraging, but hope springs eternal 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 3, 2019

Paul. Shhh.

Should the guy who claimed the internet was a fad and assured us that the world would be plunged into depression in 2016 be mocking people for their bad predictions? https://t.co/vykmAE04nk — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 3, 2019

The internet is just a fad.

Deep depression in 2016.

He’s not exactly doing great with the whole prediction thing.

Also, that comment is based of an article claiming 37%-45% support impeachment. Would that mean 55%-63% don't support impeachment? And if that's what the data claims the article is propaganda. — The Wight Rat (@WightRat) October 3, 2019

Excuse us but we were told there would be NO math.

The "Hahahaha" is the greatest cherry-on-top of all time. What a dweeb. — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) October 3, 2019

The plurality is due to the 17% of republicans who want the House to vote to impeach. But how many of those want the House to impeach because they think it would hurt the Dems and help the GOP? Poorly phrased poll question. — Skaffen Sma (@SkaffenSma) October 3, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

