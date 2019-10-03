What happened to Paul Krugman? Seriously.

We make fun of most everyone, it’s kind of what we do, but it feels like we have more and more opportunities to pick fun at Paul … like this thread where he mocked the ‘predictions’ of others based on a poll.

Notice the use of a fairly more orange’ish than usual pic of Trump:

Remember when these same polls had Hillary way way way up?

Adorable.

The real puzzle is how anyone still listens to this guy, but we digress.

Or, and hear us out, Democrats haven’t done anything right.

Paul. Shhh.

The internet is just a fad.

Deep depression in 2016.

He’s not exactly doing great with the whole prediction thing.

Excuse us but we were told there would be NO math.

Ain’t that the truth?

