For whatever reason, anyone who understands that Adam Schiff’s involvement with the whistleblower has been shady and schiffty AF from the get-go is getting attacked in a very personal way on Twitter.

Which is nothing new, it just seems a bit more desperate than usual. Gosh, wonder why.

Take for example Brit Hume, who was good enough to sum up the NYT’s article on Schiff in one tweet:

He’s right you know.

Which is probably why Erin Ryan (who we’ve never heard of but whatevs) tried snarking at him over his tweet.

Sure, pick a fight with Brit, let us know how that works out.

He responded.

So polite.

So simple.

So brutal.

Trending

Have we mentioned before that snarky Brit Hume is our favorite Brit Hume?

Erin tried to comeback at him but eh.

*sigh*

Hey, she tried.

Side note, Denzil Washington is SO gorgeous.

Right?!

What a maroon.

That she did.

Someone better call 9-1-1.

Related:

‘Might wanna lawyer UP!’ John Brennan tries playing it cool about being interviewed by Durham but he’s DEFINITELY sweatin’ (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffbrit humeErin RyannytSchiff