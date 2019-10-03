For whatever reason, anyone who understands that Adam Schiff’s involvement with the whistleblower has been shady and schiffty AF from the get-go is getting attacked in a very personal way on Twitter.

Which is nothing new, it just seems a bit more desperate than usual. Gosh, wonder why.

Take for example Brit Hume, who was good enough to sum up the NYT’s article on Schiff in one tweet:

This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light. There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start. https://t.co/x9JvHg9yL4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

He’s right you know.

Which is probably why Erin Ryan (who we’ve never heard of but whatevs) tried snarking at him over his tweet.

You must think your followers are real idiots — Erin skeleton container Ryan (@morninggloria) October 2, 2019

Sure, pick a fight with Brit, let us know how that works out.

He responded.

Not my followers Ma’am, just you. https://t.co/n65l5gCPAL — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 3, 2019

So polite.

So simple.

So brutal.

Have we mentioned before that snarky Brit Hume is our favorite Brit Hume?

Erin tried to comeback at him but eh.

Does pee wee Herman know you’re stealing his jokes https://t.co/HDEqkX13jN — Erin skeleton container Ryan (@morninggloria) October 3, 2019

*sigh*

Hey, she tried.

Sassy Brit is my very favorite Brit. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 3, 2019

pic.twitter.com/9zvQA4wehh — Duchess of Birthday Months AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) October 3, 2019

Thank you sir. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) October 3, 2019

Side note, Denzil Washington is SO gorgeous.

Right?!

What a maroon.

That she did.

Someone better call 9-1-1.

