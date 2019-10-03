Maybe it’s just us but we’re pretty sure Dianne Feinstein should take SO MANY SEATS when it comes to the crap Adam Schiff has been trying to pull with the whistleblower. Surely she doesn’t think we all forgot the same sort of crap she tried to pull with Brett Kavanaugh last year, right?

.@RepAdamSchiff is one of the smartest and most well-respected members of Congress. As the chair of House Intel Committee, he has an obligation to look into the whistleblower’s allegations. That is a check on presidential power enshrined in our constitution, not treason. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 3, 2019

If Schiff is one of the smartest and most well-respected members of Congress we DEFINITELY have a bigger issue than Ukraine.

Just sayin’.

I don't think this is going to turn out the way you all had hoped. — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) October 3, 2019

We’re starting to get the same feeling.

He has lied to the public multiple times and has completely destroyed any credibility he might have had. He needs to either resign or leave his committee assignments. We will accept nothing less. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) October 3, 2019

IMPEACH! ELEVENTY!

Is that how this works?

Diane Feinstein, .@RepAdamSchiff is NOT a respected member of Congress. He’s a liar, leaker and an election coup plotter. Oh, and Diane, thanks for hiring a Chinese spy to be your most intimate assistant for over 20 years. Communist China thanks you for being their useful idiot. pic.twitter.com/UADsLBly6X — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) October 3, 2019

Oh, that’s right – Dianne employed a Chinese spy as her driver for two decades.

But sure, she’s a GREAT judge of character.

HA HA HA HA

We couldn’t make this crap up if we tried.

He lied. About this, about the conversation itself, and you are asking us to trust him with the ability to objectively provide oversight on anything?? Girl, please…🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) October 3, 2019

Word.

Ma’am, your vouching (lying) for him doesn’t mean a single thing. — jen smith (@jen87nc) October 3, 2019

It actually works against him even more, just sayin’.

I see California dirtbags are protecting their fellow California dirtbags. You and #FullOfSchiff and the rest of the miserable lot from this state are a disgrace. — Alissa (@SBSportsDiva) October 3, 2019

Ouch.

You pulled the same crap with Christina Ballsy Ford and had a Chinese spy working for you for 20 years. Sit down, DiFi. pic.twitter.com/Yq6YxKJY7I — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) October 3, 2019

And that sums it up perfectly.

