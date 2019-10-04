Would appear Oversight Committee Republicans were good enough to fact-check CNN’s Ryan Struyk on a tweet about a cherry-picked text taken out of context.

In fact, they fact-checked him so hard he deleted it.

Ha!

FACT CHECK: Ambassador Volker told us yesterday that Taylor’s knowledge here was from an August 28 Politico article. Not because Taylor had any independent information. It’s deceitful for Democrats to release these cherry-picked texts without full context of Volker’s testimony. https://t.co/6q5saskqGt — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 4, 2019

Where did the tweet go?

Huh.

Well, lucky for them (but not so lucky for Ryan), the internet is forever, especially tweets. So they shared Ryan’s tweet to make sure people understood what he had shared was incorrect; making him look like an a*s was just icing on the cake.

Givers, ain’t they?

We noticed the original tweet was deleted after we posted our fact check. Here's a screenshot, in case you missed it. Truth hurts. https://t.co/HHHz0Te5PT pic.twitter.com/ZJ4KDcEGHR — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 4, 2019

Ouch.

Also the very next message was from Volker saying Taylor was wrong… — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 4, 2019

Notice he did not share that text.

Lies ALWAYS in one direction. Hacks. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) October 4, 2019

It’s a sad day in America when a political party (DNC) engages in such brazen deception, particularly when it’s so moronic given the easy with which people can fact check their lies. Perhaps @SpeakerPelosi should be “prayerful” about that. 🙄 — Sven (@SvenJuis) October 4, 2019

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that, chief.

I am shocked the Democrats would cherry pick things that put them in the best light. Shocked, I say — John Adams (@ed4256) October 4, 2019

Right? They’re usually so honest and transparent.

Oh, ouch, we may have actually hurt ourselves laughing at that one.

2nd hand information that Taylor knew it from an article? Talk about being deceitful. — BRENT CLARK (@PHISHMI) October 4, 2019

We feel shocked!

