Would appear Oversight Committee Republicans were good enough to fact-check CNN’s Ryan Struyk on a tweet about a cherry-picked text taken out of context.

In fact, they fact-checked him so hard he deleted it.

Ha!

Where did the tweet go?

Huh.

Well, lucky for them (but not so lucky for Ryan), the internet is forever, especially tweets. So they shared Ryan’s tweet to make sure people understood what he had shared was incorrect; making him look like an a*s was just icing on the cake.

Givers, ain’t they?

Ouch.

Notice he did not share that text.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that, chief.

Right? They’re usually so honest and transparent.

Oh, ouch, we may have actually hurt ourselves laughing at that one.

We feel shocked!

