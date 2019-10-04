Gotta love it when tough guys like Jordan Uhl screenshot and subtweet conservative women on Twitter. Notice no tag in the tweet so no way for Katie Pavlich to defend herself.

Life sure comes at you fast when you’re a troll who works for Media Matters.

Some good ‘Twitter Samaritan’ must have informed Katie of Jordan’s wussy-like tweets because she was more than happy to contact him DIRECTLY. Which is what you do when you’re not a sad troll pretending that you in some way are fighting evil conservative media.

Trending

By screen-shotting and subtweeting.

Such fighters!

We’re going to guess Jordan is not interested in discussing the differences with Katie, nope. Otherwise he would have tagged her in the first place.

Duh.

Orange man bad and stuff.

Media Matters … we’re pretty sure that means he’s not serious about much.

Funny how that works out, eh?

Related:

WOW: You KNOW it’s bad for Adam Schiff and his whistleblower claims when even WaPo is giving him 4 Pinocchios

‘As long as it votes BLUE’: Candace Owens calls AOC out for the real problem with her #EatTheBabies response (or lack thereof)

HUGE if true –> YUP, the whistleblower is a registered Democrat but it gets worse, SO much worse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jordan UhlKatie Pavlichmedia matterswhistleblower