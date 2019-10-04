Gotta love it when tough guys like Jordan Uhl screenshot and subtweet conservative women on Twitter. Notice no tag in the tweet so no way for Katie Pavlich to defend herself.

Life sure comes at you fast when you're a Fox News contributor pic.twitter.com/vUYV9aeNtU — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2019

Life sure comes at you fast when you’re a troll who works for Media Matters.

Some good ‘Twitter Samaritan’ must have informed Katie of Jordan’s wussy-like tweets because she was more than happy to contact him DIRECTLY. Which is what you do when you’re not a sad troll pretending that you in some way are fighting evil conservative media.

By screen-shotting and subtweeting.

Such fighters!

Would you like to discuss the difference between Fast and Furious whistleblowers, who saw *first hand* the Obama DOJ trafficking thousands of guns to Mexican cartels to use in murders, and this? How Obama and Holder destroyed their lives? Context matters. https://t.co/qDNwZK9Zl4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 4, 2019

We’re going to guess Jordan is not interested in discussing the differences with Katie, nope. Otherwise he would have tagged her in the first place.

Obviously a phone call is much worse than selling guns that were used to kill a American…. Unknown how many Ives were taken by those guns. But phone calls are the problem… — daniel j. williams (@fins71) October 4, 2019

Duh.

Orange man bad and stuff.

is this guy serious? Obama admin locked up the most whistleblowers in history. Do a little research. — BlackRockCity (@BlackRockCty) October 4, 2019

Media Matters … we’re pretty sure that means he’s not serious about much.

Funny, the whistleblower requirement of “first hand” knowledge was just changed in August to be second hand information. So yes, whistleblowers with first hand knowledge are brave, leakers and rumors are not. Good job @KatiePavlich 👍🏼 — Miranda Dawson (@KratosLiving) October 4, 2019

Funny how that works out, eh?

