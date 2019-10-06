Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeting Brian Stelter may indeed mean the end of times is coming.

Surely this level of stupid sharing that level of stupid will open up some sort of space-time continuum, right? Apparently AOC thinks the fact that no one from the White House is interested on appearing on any Sunday morning shows is somehow an admittance of guilt.

Or maybe, and just hear us out, they’re tired of being set up by the ‘crooked media’.

If the Trump administration is so confident about their coverup, then why are they hiding? https://t.co/YpxZCi21Xb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 6, 2019

So does this mean AOC will appear on Fox?

I haven't seen you on FOX #AOC, scared? — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 6, 2019

What’s SHE hiding?

Hey, this game is fun!

You really think they want to talk to the fake new folks? CNN is poison haven't you heard. Jeez. — Just Pete Again. Never Forget! 🕯️ (@petemsgt1787) October 6, 2019

Well, I hope someone on these Sunday shows asks Nancy Pelosi why she won’t take a House vote for impeachment. What is she afraid of? — Jody Taylor (@JodyTaylor10) October 6, 2019

They’ve said it all, they’ve released the transcripts of the call…hiding in plain sight you mean? — jen smith (@jen87nc) October 6, 2019

Ah the if they talk, they are guilty as hell vs if they don’t talk, they are also guilty as hell bullshite. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 6, 2019

Ding ding ding.

So why waste their time?

If the Dems are so confident about impeachment, why won't they hold a floor vote? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 6, 2019

Trump released the transcript, so there is no cover-up. Seems like people would realize they're being deceived by Dems after the Russian collusion hoax, the Kavanaugh scam, and this fake Ukraine witch hunt. — John Smith (@Houdini1000) October 6, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD! Duh.

