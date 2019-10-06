Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeting Brian Stelter may indeed mean the end of times is coming.

Surely this level of stupid sharing that level of stupid will open up some sort of space-time continuum, right? Apparently AOC thinks the fact that no one from the White House is interested on appearing on any Sunday morning shows is somehow an admittance of guilt.

Or maybe, and just hear us out, they’re tired of being set up by the ‘crooked media’.

So does this mean AOC will appear on Fox?

What’s SHE hiding?

Hey, this game is fun!

Trending

Ding ding ding.

So why waste their time?

But ORANGE MAN BAD! Duh.

Related:

‘File under B for BATSH*T’: Joy Reid’s panel has a plan to make Nancy Pelosi president and OMG these people are insane (watch)

‘This TYRANT abused his power’: Dan Bongino eviscerates John Brennan using Romney to shame Republican Senators

Truth HURTS: Oversight Committee Repubs FACT-check CNN journo so hard on cherry-picked Volker text he deletes (but THEY got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCsunday showsTrump