Leave it to Joy Reid to remind us all that Democrats are absolutely CLUELESS about what it means if Trump is somehow magically impeached. Clueless and outright insane.

Seriously.

They don’t seem to understand they can’t just impeach Pence because they feel like it; granted, that’s the main reason they’re pushing to impeach Trump so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at how easy they think it would be to remove Pence. And make Pelosi president? EL OH EL.

All they had to do was not be crazy.

Watch this insanity.

Huh?

Suppose we should just be glad they finally figured out Hillary won’t magically become president.

Only took them three whole years.

Trending

Wack-ville.

Crazy-Town.

Insane-o-land.

Yup.

At this point, we’re honestly not sure Democrats have a rock bottom. They just keep sinking lower and lower.

Embarrassing, ain’t it?

Related:

‘This TYRANT abused his power’: Dan Bongino eviscerates John Brennan using Romney to shame Republican Senators

Truth HURTS: Oversight Committee Repubs FACT-check CNN journo so hard on cherry-picked Volker text he deletes (but THEY got it)

Democrats POUNCED! Dan Crenshaw drops a serious truth-BOMB on Dems after Volker interview on impeachment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: joy reidMSNBCNancy Pelosipanel