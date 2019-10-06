Leave it to Joy Reid to remind us all that Democrats are absolutely CLUELESS about what it means if Trump is somehow magically impeached. Clueless and outright insane.

Seriously.

They don’t seem to understand they can’t just impeach Pence because they feel like it; granted, that’s the main reason they’re pushing to impeach Trump so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at how easy they think it would be to remove Pence. And make Pelosi president? EL OH EL.

All they had to do was not be crazy.

Watch this insanity.

MSNBC plan to make Pelosi president: “You could impeach Pence first. The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement. But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, if you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president." pic.twitter.com/JjsiEbNCyh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2019

Huh?

Suppose we should just be glad they finally figured out Hillary won’t magically become president.

Only took them three whole years.

Wack-ville.

Crazy-Town.

Insane-o-land.

Yup.

🤔 talk about conspiracies and crazy people — Gary (@garyalan82) October 6, 2019

File under D for Delusional. — JV Squad (@JVSquadX) October 6, 2019

If you’re going to dream… I suppose. But that’s utter fantasy. Why don’t they just rely on their presidential candidates? 🤣 — Tom Macioszek (@MacioszekTom) October 6, 2019

These people really do live in their own fantasy world, don't they. 😂 — max payne (@maxpayne32) October 6, 2019

I love when leftists create fairy tales so they can predict phony outcomes to support their absurd agenda. — Captain Midnight (@RichAtl88) October 6, 2019

You always assume they have hit rock bottom. Assuming is bad. — Gregory Simms (@therealsimmy33) October 6, 2019

At this point, we’re honestly not sure Democrats have a rock bottom. They just keep sinking lower and lower.

Yet more evidence that the left isn’t just insane, but they’re insane idiots. Difficult for liberty to survive when so many citizens suffer from that level of derangement. — Pouncing Taco (@Claiborne_David) October 6, 2019

Trump had 3-d chess, and now folks we have 4-d checkers. — Crypto Brak (@CryptoBrak) October 6, 2019

These gals are actively working against ever having a woman President 🙄 — Wendy Darling (@sludgediva) October 6, 2019

Embarrassing, ain’t it?

Related:

‘This TYRANT abused his power’: Dan Bongino eviscerates John Brennan using Romney to shame Republican Senators

Truth HURTS: Oversight Committee Repubs FACT-check CNN journo so hard on cherry-picked Volker text he deletes (but THEY got it)

Democrats POUNCED! Dan Crenshaw drops a serious truth-BOMB on Dems after Volker interview on impeachment