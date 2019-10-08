There Sharyl Attkisson goes again, using facts and stuff.

She better be careful, Twitter has a bad habit of suspending and/or blocking people who make too much sense on their platform …

Factually speaking Sharyl is spot on here.

It seems to me, factually, that while some Ds accuse Trump of turning to foreigners to investigate a rival for political purposes, *they* are turning to foreigners to investigate a rival for political purposes. And some Ds already were proven to have done that in 2016. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 8, 2019

But … wait for it … keep waiting … wait some more … just one more second … BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

This is part of what’s been making so many people nuts about the whole mess, the fact that Democrats appear to have done what they’re accusing Trump of doing. It’s not just the endless investigations that are annoying (and they are), but the absolute hypocrisy on the Left is off the freakin’ charts.

As usual.

It seems to me Sharyl….Mr Trump is looking into the origins of 16?!?! And now Dems are accusing him of Foreign interference?! Because of the time proximity to next yrs election?! They, the Dems aren’t very good at hiding their own malfeasance!!? — Joshua P Mason (@JoshuaPMason1) October 8, 2019

Something like that.

Sharyl responded:

I don't know enough about the "whistleblowers" yet, but a reasonable person could theorize that those who are close to getting revealed for improper or illegal acts are lashing out in every way possible to try to prevent that. But I don't hear much said about that possibility. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 8, 2019

Well of COURSE she doesn’t hear much about that possibility because nobody in the traditional media wants to cover it.

They have an agenda and a narrative to push, ya’ know.

Projection is the favorite tool of the sociopathic, narcissistic elite. — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) October 8, 2019

And nobody does ‘narcissistic elite’ better than Democrats.

I am confused. My understanding the current request was to find the basis of the firing of the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden in March 2016 prior to the election. How is this interfering with 2020? It seems to all lead to dems spying on Trump 2016. — Judy Burton 🇺🇸 (@JudyB28) October 8, 2019

Accuse them of that which you are doing…. — R. Dennis Hartman (@RDennisHartman) October 8, 2019

Blame the Rs for what the Ds have been doing for years! The untold story. — Curtis A Smith (@CASPhotography) October 8, 2019

They’ve been doing it for years, why stop now?

