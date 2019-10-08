So is John Brennan backpedaling or having some sort of mea culpa? Admitting he ‘may have relied on bad info’ for his attacks on President Trump …

From The New York Post:

Former head of the CIA John Brennan admitted on Monday that he may have relied on “bad information” for his relentless attacks on President Trump.

Brennan — who once warned that “our Nation’s future is at stake” — told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he may have been misled on the extent of Trump’s connections to Russia.

“Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan said. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

He’s relieved.

Sure he is.

Wonder if this has anything to do with Durham interviewing him here soon. Hrm.

