So is John Brennan backpedaling or having some sort of mea culpa? Admitting he ‘may have relied on bad info’ for his attacks on President Trump …

Pardon our French but man, this guy is such a jacka*s.

If one of our top ex-intel officials says he got fooled by "bad info"… what does that say about the intel community structure? #EasilyFooled #CirculatingBadInfohttps://t.co/C7BUuGuPBU — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 8, 2019

From The New York Post:

Former head of the CIA John Brennan admitted on Monday that he may have relied on “bad information” for his relentless attacks on President Trump. Brennan — who once warned that “our Nation’s future is at stake” — told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he may have been misled on the extent of Trump’s connections to Russia. “Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan said. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

He’s relieved.

Sure he is.

Wonder if this has anything to do with Durham interviewing him here soon. Hrm.

Brennan wasn’t fooled by bad information. He created fake information to try to illegally remove a duly elected President. — Vicki Huston (@vickihuston) October 8, 2019

Now maybe Brennan will understand why Donald Trump was so vociferous in defending himself against the unfounded allegations, that were putting him, his administration, his family, and this country through hell. Better late than never — Alabama Truth Seeker (@TruthAlabama) October 8, 2019

I think it says more about him knowing it was garbage, then still attempting to claim innocence. #Brennanknew #badinfoisbs — Coopster75 (@smarkster) October 8, 2019

And he knows he’s been caught.

He's scared. Good. — R G (@RGconfidential) October 8, 2019

Shouldn’t there be consequences for these people. I mean really, they tried for years to brings down this president. Now, sorry got it wrong and walk away? I don’t think so… — Mike McCall (@mbm4osu) October 8, 2019

Consequences? Psh, silly head.

ALTHOUGH, the interview with Durham could prove interesting.

He was so invested in destroying Trump that he believed anything that supported his bias. He is a political hack, not a very good look for the head of the CIA! Says a lot about Obama, too. — Sharon Lee (@reagan80mom1) October 8, 2019

Welcome to the Resistance.

Yup.

How many people are fed up to here with Brennan?

🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kurgfyEsHE — Kosh Naranek (@KoshNaranek9) October 8, 2019

*raises hand*

