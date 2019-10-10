Tulsi Gabbard announced today she may boycott the October 15th #DemDebate to bring to light how crooked the DNC and media both are when it comes to the primary process.

Not against Bernie this time she says but against voters in early states.

Watch.

I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary. Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South… –> https://t.co/x5P3GFGbyn pic.twitter.com/UgKCj6DGI0 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 10, 2019

But who will make Kamala look like a fool if she’s not there?!? We suppose she does a good enough job of it all on her own but still … noooo.

Say it ain’t so, Tulsi!

No, don't do that. Better to speak up at the debate against it. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) October 10, 2019

If you decide to boycott, you'll make Elizabeth Warren and DNC's day.

May as well fire up the 3rd party candidacy… — I. B. Scary (@IBFine1) October 10, 2019

You know Kamala would breathe a sigh of relief if Tulsi boycotted.

You’re the only worth watching. — FlyTheW (@HankRJN) October 10, 2019

Please don’t. We need you up there. — Cassandra Fairbanks🕊✌️ (@CassandraRules) October 10, 2019

Nooooo please don’t pull out of the debate . We need your voice . It will be more powerful to call out dnc and everyone right in front of them with millions of people watching ! Please reconsider 🙏 — Grumpy Birdie Sanders (@grumpybirdieS) October 10, 2019

This grumpy person is right you know. Tulsi would make a far bigger ‘dent’ if she brought this up during the debate instead of boycotting.

Tulsi, go and SPEAK UP! — Bee (@Dahntahn7) October 10, 2019

Yup.

Plus we’ll be honest, we really want to see her drag Kamala and the other Democrats at least one more time …

Related:

OOPSIE! Jessica Valenti claims piece on AOC’s ridiculously expensive hairdo would NEVER be written about a man BUT …

Calling the ICIG a liar? Whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid attempts serious damage control about ‘bias’ in pathetic thread

‘You guys OK?’ Sleeping Giants HILARIOUSLY owned by RedSteeze in heated back and forth about ‘MUH Fox News’