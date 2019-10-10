When it’s getting harder and harder to tell real life from satire you know real life is really, really stupid. OR the satire is just really, really good.

NBA Now Requiring All Players To Stand For Chinese National Anthemhttps://t.co/1dbVmKw22Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 9, 2019

From The Babylon Bee:

“We hope this gesture of goodwill will show China that we love them and there is no need for our multi-billion-dollar deal to fall through,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “March on, Mao!” Silver then performed a soft jazz rendition of the tune and bowed low to the ground to show President Xi Jinping that he is very sorry. Anyone who doesn’t comply will be shot, a beloved Chinese custom that should further smooth things over with the authoritarian regime.

Brit Hume used this article to slam the NBA as only he can:

When I first glanced at this, I didn’t realize it was satire. https://t.co/2b699guOJ6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 10, 2019

