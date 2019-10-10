As Twitchy reported earlier, Jessica Valenti took it upon herself to white knight for poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who got a really expensive hairdo which made the news. Of course, Valenti made it about sexism (which it really wasn’t) and from reading AOC’s tweets after the fact, she totally missed the point as well.

40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures. Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people. They’re just mad we look good doing it 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/l9gKGtyKra — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2019

Yeah! How dare people pick on her for being a total hypocrite.

And don’t worry, she looks good while she’s being a hypocrite so there’s that.

Won’t you look at that: Mike Pence used *taxpayer funds* – not personal ones – to spend several thousand haircuts’ worth of public money on a visit to Trump golf courses. I wonder if Republicans care about corruption as much as they care about a woman’s cut & color. https://t.co/xBze4obZhv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2019

Wow, she seems upset about the article on her hair.

What a chick reaction (this editor is a chick too, calm DOWN).

And seriously, AOC, let us know when Pence or any other Republican starts pushing socialism and complaining about how we don’t give enough money to the government to give to the poor.

Yes. We think you are all corrupt, irresponsible, ignorant, and greedy. ALL of you. — Jared Winkles (@TheRealWinkles) October 10, 2019

You would know sbout shady campaign finance, arrangements, wouldn’t you, @AOC? Oh, and how’s Saikat doing? Well, I hope? pic.twitter.com/IqlUtX7rIJ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 10, 2019

Ouch.

"ignorant and hypocritical" is the new "looking good" — Dan (@LawoftheGator) October 10, 2019

Want to compare poverty in America versus poverty in Venezuela? — Aaron R (@notwitty30) October 10, 2019

You think someone making $38,000 a year is poverty. Maybe you make too much money. — BirdGang19 (@bird_gang18) October 10, 2019

The irony.

We’re still waiting to hear how you’re going to pay for it. — William Waring (@billwaring) October 10, 2019

Perfect.

