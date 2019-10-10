Once Nancy Pelosi jumped onto the impeachment bandwagon she really went all in. And here we thought she was smarter than that.

But when we see her subtweeting a Republican senator like Joni Ernst it’s all the more obvious that we were wrong about that whole ‘being smart’ thing.

Take a look:

Nancy didn’t bother to tag Joni so she could defend herself or answer her smug and sanctimonious tweet. And it was a loaded question in the first place so we hardly blame Joni for not answering.

Luckily, the good senator from Iowas saw Nancy’s subtweet and responded.

In other words, sit down, Nancy.

We like how ‘Kathleen’ thinks.

Let’s do this, Nan.

