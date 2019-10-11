As you listen to the media lecture Trump supporters about how horrible, terrible, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic, Islamophobic, violent, dangerous, and hateful they are, just remember the people in this video are the ones they think are the good guys.

These idiots thought it was somehow a good thing to steal a bunch of hats from innocent people and set them on FIRE.

Because you know, those red hats are super skeeery.

WATCH:

Anti Trump protestors in Minnesota stole about 40 hats off the heads of Trump supporters & then lit them on fire ðŸ”¥ at the Trump Rally They then left the ashes as a vigil against fascism, leaving a f*ck Trump sign on the top of the pile This is tolerance. This is the left pic.twitter.com/jFhVNXrgId — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Pretty crazy.

Huh.

Crazy isn’t exactly the word we had in mind watching these jackas*es bounce around after setting FIRE to a bunch of hats.

This is a major, American city telling it's law abiding, tax paying citizens that they are not free to walk the streets when they choose to, without having to confront anarchy. Don't get me started on the Somali immigrant crime they ignore. https://t.co/JlStN9UXU7 — TugboatPhil (@tugboatphil) October 11, 2019

Take THAT you evil red hats! OMG, these people are morons.

I'm guessing these hats were stolen off the weakest citizens, the very young and old. I doubt they tried this on a former Marine or Special Ops people who would have punched back to mommy's house. — DeniseVB (@blogho) October 11, 2019

That is fascism. — Gordo (@treadedupon) October 11, 2019

…and they just created new Trump supporters. Than you, Idiots, for your contribution to Trump 2020. — GranTweets2 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@GranTweets2) October 11, 2019

This is NOT tolerance BUT this is the LEFT ðŸ˜°ðŸ˜¥ — claire mckenna (@menomadness) October 11, 2019

Burning thing w/ which people disagree politically about…. where have i seen that before pic.twitter.com/4iIopYE81x — Jason Schneider (@LittleGerman12) October 11, 2019

Ouch.

HA, yeah right.

Again, amazing footage and coverage. People donâ€™t understand how hard and dangerous this can be until you actually do it. Thereâ€™s a reason MSM reporters dash away or only film with a zoom lens from a distance (and thus miss out). — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 11, 2019

Doesn’t support the narrative.

