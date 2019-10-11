As you listen to the media lecture Trump supporters about how horrible, terrible, racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic, Islamophobic, violent, dangerous, and hateful they are, just remember the people in this video are the ones they think are the good guys.

These idiots thought it was somehow a good thing to steal a bunch of hats from innocent people and set them on FIRE.

Because you know, those red hats are super skeeery.

WATCH:

Pretty crazy.

Huh.

Crazy isn’t exactly the word we had in mind watching these jackas*es bounce around after setting FIRE to a bunch of hats.

Trending

Take THAT you evil red hats! OMG, these people are morons.

Ouch.

HA, yeah right.

Doesn’t support the narrative.

Related:

Not only no but HELL NO: Whistleblower attorneys ask Congress to allow his testimony to be submitted in WRITING

â€˜IT IS SO ONâ€™! Rose McGowan REKT Hillary Clinton with brutally honest and damning questions about her â€˜husbandâ€™s victimsâ€™

Hulk HATE: Kimberley Strassel uses Mark Ruffalo calling for Bush â€˜to be brought to justiceâ€™ as brutal reminder of who Lefties really ARE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fireidiotsMAGAMinnesotarallyred hatTrump