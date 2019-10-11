Huh.

Now, why oh why do you think the leaker’s … err, sorry … whistleblower’s attorneys would want him to be able to submit his testimony in writing? Surely someone who is coming forward to protect the country from the evil orange man would want to do that in person and out in the open so Americans can see their great rescuer, right?

No?

New: Lawyers for the whistleblower have asked Congress whether their client could submit testimony in writing instead of appearing in person, amid persistent concerns about protecting his anonymity and safety https://t.co/aJg1RS69a3 — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) October 10, 2019

Anonymity.

Safety.

This is all such a joke.

The anti-Trump leaker’s attorneys are desperate to prevent him from being questioned about his potentially illegal contacts with media and House Democrats and about his massive credibility problems stemming from his notorious partisanship. https://t.co/k5TSVKVb5h — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 11, 2019

Absolutely. His attorneys want to be able to control the narrative, control his answers …

We’re dealing with some shady-a*s stuff here, folks.

This seems like an obvious “No.” — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) October 11, 2019

Right?

OBVIOUS NO.

So much no.

No no no.

Not happening.

No no no no no… If you’re important enough to insert yourself into a national political issue, you get to answer questions from both sides – live and on the spot. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) October 11, 2019

Otherwise STFU.

Yup.

I can't believe they seriously think they can anonymously impeach the President! — Christine (@Christi59792230) October 11, 2019

They thought they could somehow blame Russia for Hillary being a horrible candidate too. We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

A real whistleblower is never anonymous… — TexasCruiser (@TexasCruiser) October 11, 2019

You mean his lawyers want to write the answers for him.🤣🤣 — Willow (@Willowinski) October 11, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We nodded a lot reading this tweet.

We agreed with it.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn’t say it.

Lol pretty weak game you have there are @MarkSZaidEsq — ᵂⁱˡˡ (@OliWilly) October 11, 2019

The ‘Esq’ in his handle is hilarious, yes?

No written testimony. President @realDonaldTrump has a right to face his accuser and his attorneys have a right to evaluate, probe, cross examine and challenge him. — Lily Laverne (@MLB37167) October 11, 2019

So, there is no real whistleblower. This is all a fraud and no one wants to show up in person to take responsibility for this fiasco. Democrats are the lowest life form on the planet. And they are dumber than dirt. — #felonscannotvote (@felonscannotvo1) October 11, 2019

Someone is desperate but it’s not these attorneys. — Michele (@Michelm0808) October 11, 2019

We’re thinking they’re all desperate at this point.

