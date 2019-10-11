Huh.

Now, why oh why do you think the leaker’s … err, sorry … whistleblower’s attorneys would want him to be able to submit his testimony in writing? Surely someone who is coming forward to protect the country from the evil orange man would want to do that in person and out in the open so Americans can see their great rescuer, right?

No?

Anonymity.

Safety.

This is all such a joke.

Absolutely. His attorneys want to be able to control the narrative, control his answers …

We’re dealing with some shady-a*s stuff here, folks.

Right?

OBVIOUS NO.

So much no.

No no no.

Not happening.

Otherwise STFU.

Yup.

They thought they could somehow blame Russia for Hillary being a horrible candidate too. We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

We didn’t say it.

We nodded a lot reading this tweet.

We agreed with it.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn’t say it.

The ‘Esq’ in his handle is hilarious, yes?

We’re thinking they’re all desperate at this point.

