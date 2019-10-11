Reading this tweet from Chuck Ross on how Andrew McCabe nonchalantly told a bunch of people at an event that Steele told the FBI he could not vouch for all of the materials in the dossier, (you know, the one they used to obtain surveillance warrants) all this editor can do is scratch her head.

And he said this in ‘support’ of Steele?

Andrew McCabe said at a recent event that Christopher Steele told the FBI he could not vouch for all of the materials in the dossier, and the sourcing chain he used. McCabe said this in *support* of Steele. https://t.co/dZ0zFVNlND — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2019

Couldn’t vouch for it.

Alrighty then.

From The Daily Caller:

McCabe, who served as deputy director of the FBI during the investigation, defended the FBI’s decision to open the investigation, which initially focused on Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and Carter Page. He also sought to defend Steele and his salacious dossier, which the FBI used to obtain surveillance warrants on Page. “It is raw source reporting,” McCabe said, “and Steele presented it as such.” “We knew that Steele was working a number of different sources, some of which has sub-sources, and sub-sub-sources, and he would represent that in the reporting, as any good source should. It didn’t come with his imprimatur of, ‘this is all gospel.’ It was like, ‘this is what I’m hearing,’” said McCabe, who is under Justice Department investigation. “That’s how good sources report.”

Good sources report by making up unfounded gossip about a presidential candidate and then using it to basically spy on them?

Alrighty then.

Carl Bernstein, who interviewed McCabe at the event, did not press the obvious questions: -Did FBI disclose this to the FISA Court?

-Did Steele say this specifically regarding the parts in the dossier about Carter Page? — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2019

Are they out of their freaking MINDS?!

Don’t answer that.

If only they'd been so forthright with the FISA court. — The Intersect (@mburm201) October 11, 2019

If only they’d been so forthright in general.

Unreal.

