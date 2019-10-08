Ellen DeGeneres’ explanation for sitting next to and being kind to George W. Bush all but broke Twitter between the number of people high-fiving her and others shrieking about how she is a traitor for being nice to a ‘war criminal’. We hope she doesn’t waste any time reading through the responses to her video …

All this editor can say about some of the responses Ellen was getting is that she weeps for this country.

And speaking of weeping, Chris Cillizza (who once famously claimed the media doesn’t root for a political side) tried to make Ellen’s speech about being anti-Trump.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

What Ellen is advocating here is sort of anti-Trumpism in its purest form. https://t.co/XAUXPY8Zv2 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 8, 2019

From CNN:

What DeGeneres is advocating there is sort of anti-Trumpism in its purest form. Because what this President represents, more than any issue stance or policy position, is the idea that people who disagree with you are to be mocked, to be villainized, to be bullied. If you disagree with Trump on, well, anything, you are his enemy. The only way to be in his good graces — and therefore, in the good graces of those who support him — is to agree with him on absolutely everything.

Ellen’s whole point was about getting along even if people disagree politically.

But ok, Chris.

Well this is a Cillizza take if I've ever seen one. https://t.co/wvOTgvpiB3 — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) October 8, 2019

True story.

You make Stevie Wonder look like a guy who just needs glasses for reading. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 8, 2019

It boggles the mind that someone actually pays you. — Pixie 👻ss (@pixiejss) October 8, 2019

This is a really stupid take. — BG (@B_radical70) October 8, 2019

Like we said, a classic Cillizza take.

She's actually advocating for treating people with dignity and respect regardless of their political affiliations and associations but you believe what you want. — Sierra Marlee (@Sierra_Marlee) October 8, 2019

I'll say it for the billionth time…that is a stupid take. — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) October 8, 2019

Wow, that is some Olympic-level mental gymnastics right there. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) October 8, 2019

Wut? Why are you so dumb? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 8, 2019

How can you be this stupid? — Noah (@reeb1011) October 8, 2019

We’re not sure if it comes naturally for him or if he has to work at it.

Either way, impressive, right?

Trump fans weren't the ones outraged, idiot — Robert Thought Leader Kroese (@robkroese) October 8, 2019

How'd you work in Trump when it was the Left that had a meltdown over her sitting with W. Bush aka last guy they called Hitler. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) October 8, 2019

It wasn’t easy.

That is some advanced TDS you got there, bruv. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 8, 2019

If it makes you sleep better at night. — ZedEleven🕚🥁 (@TheZed11) October 8, 2019

shuuuuuut uuuuuuuuup — satanic panic! at the disco (@bendyhud) October 8, 2019

True story.

