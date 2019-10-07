Sounds like Ilhan Omar has officially filed for divorce from her second husband.
First husband?
Brother?
Eff it, we can’t keep all of this chaos straight.
She’s getting divorced.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce https://t.co/4L5qioPcGw
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2019
From TMZ:
According to the divorce docs — obtained by TMZ — Omar says there’s been an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship.” She states the couple has 3 minor children, who she wants joint legal and physical custody of … and wants to deny spousal support to each side. Omar wants the court to decide child support, but doesn’t indicate who should receive it. But wait, there’s more:
The filing comes on the heels of Rep. Omar denying a split from her husband. The breakup rumors started after her campaign consultant Tim Mynett‘s wife filed for divorce, alleging an affair between Mynett and Omar. She also denied the affair. Her divorce adds another layer to her complicated history with her now estranged husband, Hirsi. They reportedly married in a religious ceremony in 2002 — but the union was not recognized legally. The couple had 2 children together, but separated in 2008. Hrm.
Which one? Her brother or the other one?
— Kathy Donovan Hoelscher (@kaathyd) October 7, 2019 I think the other one. She's been divorced from her brother for awhile I think
— American 🇺🇸✌🏽☮️🌻 (@allcatsallday) October 7, 2019 This is all starting to read like some really crappy soap opera.
What about her married boyfriend?
— Lynus Cantwell (@LynusCantwell) October 7, 2019
According to the divorce docs — obtained by TMZ — Omar says there’s been an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship.” She states the couple has 3 minor children, who she wants joint legal and physical custody of … and wants to deny spousal support to each side.
Omar wants the court to decide child support, but doesn’t indicate who should receive it.
But wait, there’s more:
The filing comes on the heels of Rep. Omar denying a split from her husband. The breakup rumors started after her campaign consultant Tim Mynett‘s wife filed for divorce, alleging an affair between Mynett and Omar. She also denied the affair. Her divorce adds another layer to her complicated history with her now estranged husband, Hirsi. They reportedly married in a religious ceremony in 2002 — but the union was not recognized legally. The couple had 2 children together, but separated in 2008. Hrm.
Which one? Her brother or the other one?
— Kathy Donovan Hoelscher (@kaathyd) October 7, 2019 I think the other one. She's been divorced from her brother for awhile I think
— American 🇺🇸✌🏽☮️🌻 (@allcatsallday) October 7, 2019 This is all starting to read like some really crappy soap opera.
What about her married boyfriend?
— Lynus Cantwell (@LynusCantwell) October 7, 2019
The filing comes on the heels of Rep. Omar denying a split from her husband. The breakup rumors started after her campaign consultant Tim Mynett‘s wife filed for divorce, alleging an affair between Mynett and Omar. She also denied the affair.
Her divorce adds another layer to her complicated history with her now estranged husband, Hirsi. They reportedly married in a religious ceremony in 2002 — but the union was not recognized legally. The couple had 2 children together, but separated in 2008.
Hrm.
Which one? Her brother or the other one?
— Kathy Donovan Hoelscher (@kaathyd) October 7, 2019
I think the other one. She's been divorced from her brother for awhile I think
— American 🇺🇸✌🏽☮️🌻 (@allcatsallday) October 7, 2019
This is all starting to read like some really crappy soap opera.
What about her married boyfriend?
— Lynus Cantwell (@LynusCantwell) October 7, 2019
We thought his wife left him? See? We can’t keep up with all of this.
How many brothers does she have?!
— andrew glass (@that_azz_88) October 7, 2019
Annnd we’re dead now.
Related:
Shady AF –> Byron York notices disturbing trend with how Dems are scheduling impeachment hearing interviews
NOT falling for it! Chuck Todd’s meltdown over Trump impeachment inspires EPIC thread on media from Mollie Hemingway
DAMN! Isaiah Washington lights both Soledad O’Brien and Morgan Jerkins UP for racist tweets mocking black GOP men
GAME-FREAKIN’-CHANGER?! Glenn Beck drops Ukrainian recording so damning to Hillary no WONDER media isn’t sharing (watch)