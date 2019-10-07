Sounds like Ilhan Omar has officially filed for divorce from her second husband.

First husband?

Brother?

Eff it, we can’t keep all of this chaos straight.

She’s getting divorced.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce https://t.co/4L5qioPcGw — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2019

From TMZ:

We thought his wife left him? See? We can’t keep up with all of this.

How many brothers does she have?! — andrew glass (@that_azz_88) October 7, 2019

Annnd we’re dead now.

Related:

Shady AF –> Byron York notices disturbing trend with how Dems are scheduling impeachment hearing interviews

NOT falling for it! Chuck Todd’s meltdown over Trump impeachment inspires EPIC thread on media from Mollie Hemingway

DAMN! Isaiah Washington lights both Soledad O’Brien and Morgan Jerkins UP for racist tweets mocking black GOP men

GAME-FREAKIN’-CHANGER?! Glenn Beck drops Ukrainian recording so damning to Hillary no WONDER media isn’t sharing (watch)