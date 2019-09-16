Democrats like Mazie Hirono think Americans are stupid

Sorry, not being mean, just honest.

They really don’t think anyone actually pays attention to reality and waits for the real story because they don’t trust the media any more than they trust them. Imagine thinking this thread was in any way an appropriate thing to tweet out knowing (as you know she does) that Ramirez’s allegations were investigated and completely fell apart.

Brett Kavanaugh should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court. It was plain to me and many others at the time that the FBI ‘investigation’ into the serious, corroborated allegations of sexual assault by Justice Kavanaugh was a sham. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 15, 2019

If anyone knows about a sham it’s Mazie but we digress.

She continued.

New reporting from @nytimes further proves it. In normal times, I would call on the Department of Justice’s Inspector General to fully investigate the FBI’s failures in this matter. But these are not normal times. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 15, 2019

New reporting that they had to CORRECT, Mazie.

Told you guys, they all look like ding-a-lings now. Well, they did before but even more so now.

The House Judiciary Committee should immediately begin an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to Congress and why the FBI wasn’t permitted to investigate all credible allegations against him. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 15, 2019

Or not.

So it appears that “journalist” has returned and these lying stealing cheating leftists are organizing the narrative around this new already disproven claim. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) September 15, 2019

Womp womp.

Just so we can all get an idea of how this works, when is it OK to criticize the FBI? Mr. Trump is apparently not allowed but you leftist jackals can trash them at will? How convenient. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) September 15, 2019

Senator Hirono is keeping the lies alive. Lady you’re corrupt. — JAC (@jacartner) September 15, 2019

Too bad you only read the headlines and didn't find the facts hidden in the article and the update from New York Times.

What is it with you hateful liberals who don't give somebody the benefit of the doubt until the facts come out.. — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) September 16, 2019

Because they only care about the NARRATIVE, not the actual story.

The Democratic Party is a sham, truth be told🤷🏼‍♀️ — BRIDGEYPOOH™ (@bridgeypooh) September 16, 2019

Truth.

