If you’d have told us a year ago when all we seemed to write about was the Left trying to destroy an innocent man like Brett Kavanaugh that we’d be writing about it a year later we’d have probably run screaming from the room.

And yet here we are.

We suppose with how insane the Left has become since losing in 2016 we shouldn’t be surprised that they’d try this AGAIN but you know, we were a little. This just seems desperate and sad.

Then again, it is the New York Times so …

"During his Senate testimony, Kavanaugh said that if the incident Ramirez described had occurred, it would have been 'the talk of campus.' Our reporting suggests that it was." — Reporters @rpogrebin and @katekelly https://t.co/j0xga6CPDa — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 14, 2019

They’re trying SO HARD.

If only they’d try as hard to get the story right …

The @senjudiciary worked to pursue any and all substantive leads. Staff members spoke with 35 individuals. More than 20 Committee staffers contributed to investigative efforts. The Committee did not receive any evidence that corroborated claims made by Ford or Ramirez. https://t.co/WEmyYC4taJ — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) September 15, 2019

No evidence.

Zilch.

Nada.

None.

Zero.

In response to Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, Chairman Grassley’s staff contacted Ms. Ramirez’s counsel 7 times seeking evidence to support claims made in the New Yorker. Ms. Ramirez produced nothing in response and refused a Committee request for an interview. — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) September 15, 2019

She refused to be interviewed by the Committee.

Huh, that’s not suspicious or anything.

Committee staff nevertheless pursued the investigation. Staff lawyers interviewed multiple witnesses with relevant information. Committee staff also investigated the public statements of other individuals and found they had no knowledge of the alleged event. — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) September 15, 2019

Sensing a theme here.

Prior to Day 5 of the hearing, Committee staff conducted a transcribed interview with Judge Kavanaugh, subject to penalty of felony. He denied Ms. Ramirez’s allegations. The Democrat staff refused to participate in the interviews, although they attended. — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) September 15, 2019

Democrat staff refused to participate.

That’s adorable.

In the Executive Summary released by Sen. Grassley, the FBI reached out to 11 people, attempting to corroborate allegations made by Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez. The FBI interviewed 10 people and 2 alleged eye witnesses. The conclusion: there was no corroboration of the allegations. — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) September 15, 2019

In other words, WOMP WOMP, NYT.

But nice try.

