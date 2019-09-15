Who wants to bet Joe Biden had Corn Pops for breakfast that morning?

Seriously, dude, c’mon.

Watch.

This is BIZARRE!

Here's Joe Biden telling the story of his face-off with a gang of razor-wielding ne'er-do-wells led by a guy named 'Corn Pop.' pic.twitter.com/DddRtWgdza — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 15, 2019

It’s like a knock-off of some James Cagney flick mixed with West Side Story.

And wow, did he really just say, ‘The only white guy’?

K.

Anyone else reminded of their uncle at every family reunion that you avoid sitting with because he smells like mothballs mixed with Old Spice and you know he’s going to tell some crazy-a*s stories?

Samesies.

Good news! I tracked down the actual footage of Biden's run-in with Corn Pop's gang [Not For Sensitive Viewers] pic.twitter.com/ridUzkRMhm — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 15, 2019

YAAAAAAAS.

We knew it.

This is the weirdest story I’ve ever heard a politician tell. Not to mention it’s completely made up. Also, those kids look bored to death and ready to take a nap. — Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) September 15, 2019

Crazy stuff.

Right, I think he's actually remembering one of those Gidget and Moondoggie Beach Movies pic.twitter.com/GZKeCtaWuN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 15, 2019

Annnd this editor is officially dead now.

Thanks, Eddie.

Esther Williams….Come on man!

My word as a Biden. — jon w (@jonwins) September 15, 2019

Did he really say Esther Williams?!

This never happened. This guy shouldn’t even be President of AARP. — MD33 (@MD3399465957) September 15, 2019

whaaaaaat just happened — ((SwERvE)) (@philMoB146) September 15, 2019

Joe Biden making up a fictional gangsta he had a run-in with may be the best part of his campaign. https://t.co/j6j4Y3lgBj — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 15, 2019

The Biden campaign is now considering hiring someone to pretend to be Corn Pop, the notorious gangsta Biden confronted. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 15, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

We wouldn’t put it past them.

