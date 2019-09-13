As Twitchy reported earlier today, New Faces GOP aired an ad on ABC last night about the dangers of socialism. And since AOC has become not only the face of socialism but the Democratic Party itself, she was ‘the star.’

For most of the day, the Left has been demanding people #BoycottABC and of course, AOC herself accused the group of being racist and pandering to white supremacists (because you know, white supremacists HATE socialism), so we’re not surprised Ilhan Omar tweeted about it as well.

Thinking she meant ‘stoking fear,’ not stroking fear.

But we digress.

And please, Republicans aren’t the ones telling people the world is going to end in 10 years or 18 months or whatever crazy timeframe they’re pushing now.

Trending

Some people did something.

So good.

Truth hurts.

Related:

‘He got EXACTLY what he needed’: Doctor contradicts Warren’s claim ‘nobody likes their health insurance company’

Meteorologist and PhD Ryan Maue mocks Democratic pres candidate’s climate change rhetoric and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Oh just SHUT UP’: AOC rampages after New Faces GOP’s ad calls out her socialist BS, makes ironic claim about the GOP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCIlhan Omarsocialism