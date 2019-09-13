As Twitchy reported earlier today, New Faces GOP aired an ad on ABC last night about the dangers of socialism. And since AOC has become not only the face of socialism but the Democratic Party itself, she was ‘the star.’

For most of the day, the Left has been demanding people #BoycottABC and of course, AOC herself accused the group of being racist and pandering to white supremacists (because you know, white supremacists HATE socialism), so we’re not surprised Ilhan Omar tweeted about it as well.

This is horrifying to watch. When will the Republicans learn how to offer ideas and solutions without stroking fear and inciting violence? Enough is enough. They need to pull this garbage off the air and issue an apology to @AOC. https://t.co/pxSW0iUgSR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 13, 2019

Thinking she meant ‘stoking fear,’ not stroking fear.

But we digress.

And please, Republicans aren’t the ones telling people the world is going to end in 10 years or 18 months or whatever crazy timeframe they’re pushing now.

I'm old enough to remember when the Left had an ad with a Paul Ryan lookalike pushing an old lady off a cliff. But yeah, this is horrifying. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) September 13, 2019

Who flew the planes into the twin towers? — 🅗🅐🅡🅓🅚🅝🅞🅧 (@allenknox) September 13, 2019

Some people did something.

No it's not. It's real life. Try it sometime. — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) September 13, 2019

Yeah, Socialism is brutal — Cracker Jack (@cantrellr) September 13, 2019

Somebody made a commercial — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 13, 2019

So good.

You're right it is horrible to watch the true destruction that socialism has wrought on humanity. Hopefully you learn from the video. — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) September 13, 2019

Yes, socialism is horrible to watch…https://t.co/NYKuJpOfRr — angry libertarian NPC (@mattatat138) September 13, 2019

It is horrifying. Socialism and communism have killed well over 100 million people. America mist NEVER be a socialist nation, and we’ll fight tooth and nail to stop the likes of your squad. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) September 13, 2019

Truth hurts.

