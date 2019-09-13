Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is handling the New Faces GOP ad calling out the evils of socialism super well. Gosh, we’re surprised how rational and totally not unhinged AOC has been since the group’s ad was aired on ABC.

OMG we are so kidding.

From claiming the ad was racist and a love letter to white supremacists to accusing the GOP of getting worse in their hysteria (seriously?), she’s not had the best 24 hours.

Since the GOP will only get worse in their hysteria, let’s remember who we are: We are fighting to guarantee healthcare in America.

To make education and housing dignified and accessible.

To save our planet.

To set living wages.

To establish justice at home, & peace abroad. /1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Yes, it’s the GOP who’s hysterical.

Has she seen the Democratic Party lately? Beto is going to take ALL the guns, Kamala has a bazillion executive orders she wants to pass, and don’t even get us started on Bernie.

Socialists. *shrug*

And guess what: if you also believe in a free + open democratic society, where people are treated humanely and don’t die over $300 insulin or needless war, they’ll call you a communist too. Well, they don’t scare us or shake our focus. We are going to build a better world. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Communists?

For real?

This chick has lost it.

Lost it more?

It is NOT the federal government's job to build a better world. The Pursuit of Happiness is the Right of the People. — Blair “Downton Abbey is overrated” McKee (@BlairDMckee) September 13, 2019

The government makes HER happy though.

It's not what your fighting for that scares people, it's your methods and solutions. Everything you propose results in lost freedoms and high risk of poverty. We all know your a sock puppet for some very evil people. — Don't Fredo me, bro (@IMatriculator) September 13, 2019

"We are going to build a better world…by force" I told you. Democrats are comic book villains. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) September 13, 2019

Open,Free and Democratic she says. Nothing is open and free or Democratic by forcing policy and removing or banning rights/choices from the people against their will. We dont elect reps to tell us what is good for us we elect them to serve our interests/will. — ScottE (@UnitedFalcon68) September 13, 2019

Since DNC will only get worse in their hysteria, let’s remember who we are: We are fighting to:

Guarantee Freedom in America.

Make education practical, w/choices.

House Disabled vets, homeless families

Save our Constitutional Republic.

Maintain booming economy, low unemployment — Smile, it’s all nonsense (@LassFromSC) September 13, 2019

Annnd there it is.

