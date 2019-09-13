If you watched the Democratic Debate you noticed some people were missing. Of course, Eric Swalwell and Kirsten Gillibrand have dropped out since the last debate but where was Tulsi Gabbard? Marianne Williamson?

Gosh, it seems like anyone who embarrassed Kamala (Tulsi) or who would make the debate at least interesting (Marianne) was conveniently missing.

Pat Sajak summed it all up in one tweet:

Right? What’s the point?

There is probably some truth to this.

A glass statue of a Dalmation … duh.

We know he’s making a joke here but there has been some crazy stuff that’s happened so anything is possible.

Pat is our spirit animal. Well, one of them.

And maybe Marianne is his.

