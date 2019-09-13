If you watched the Democratic Debate you noticed some people were missing. Of course, Eric Swalwell and Kirsten Gillibrand have dropped out since the last debate but where was Tulsi Gabbard? Marianne Williamson?

Gosh, it seems like anyone who embarrassed Kamala (Tulsi) or who would make the debate at least interesting (Marianne) was conveniently missing.

Pat Sajak summed it all up in one tweet:

No Marianne Williamson? Well, then what’s the point of all this? — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) September 13, 2019

Right? What’s the point?

You're an American Treasure… I don't care what all those other game show hosts have told me behind the scenes in imaginary conversations I've had with game show hosts. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 13, 2019

She was there in spirit — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) September 13, 2019

There is probably some truth to this.

I was the 5,000th person to like this tweet. Is there a prize? — Virgil “Fredo” Tracy (@dpklein) September 13, 2019

A glass statue of a Dalmation … duh.

Behind the scenes Marianne has been appointed by the secretary of defense to our newly emerged Astral Force, to protect both U.S. citizens and its interests from ethereal enemies. — Feral Jay 🇺🇸 (@FeralCatt77) September 13, 2019

We know he’s making a joke here but there has been some crazy stuff that’s happened so anything is possible.

Also no @TulsiGabbard. No thanks. There's baseball and football on. — Derek Emory (@Dtec_1) September 13, 2019

Pat is our spirit animal. Well, one of them.

And maybe Marianne is his.

