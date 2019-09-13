Elizabeth Heng isn’t holding back when it comes to AOC.

Not one bit.

Earlier today, Twitchy reported on a meltdown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had after seeing her own face in an ad from New Faces GOP. She claimed the ad was racist (we know, you’re SHOCKED), and a love letter to white supremacists which means she didn’t actually watch the ad OR she deliberately misconstrued it to play the victim. Elizabeth Heng was unmoved and undeterred by the Socialist Democrat’s tantrum and came out swinging:

.@aoc response is the Democratic party in a nutshell. They are more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims. I don't care about @AOC feelings – I care about stopping her lies about the lies of socialism. — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) September 13, 2019

She’s right.

AOC’s go-to in blaming the ad not only on the Republican Party (who had nothing to do with it) but calling it racist and babbling about white supremacy is what and who the Democrats have become.

She has become the face of their party.

And it’s not a great thing.

Keep the pressure on!! — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) September 13, 2019

AOC can't handle herself when it comes to diversity of thought. She only stands tall while hanging out with like minded sheep who will NEVER challenge her. — Pumpkin PumpleDaisy 🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@ShondaWarren9) September 13, 2019

It’s true.

Anytime someone challenges AOC or her ideas she immediately plays the victim card.

Or the race card.

Or the misogyny card.

Like clockwork.

Elizabeth Heng is going to make AOC the face of the Democratic Party and all it took was one ad. — Pepper (@PepperGii) September 13, 2019

Heng threw down the gauntlet and started a ‘street fight’ of sorts, and all it took was one ad.

Stay tuned.

