Elizabeth Heng isn’t holding back when it comes to AOC.

Not one bit.

Earlier today, Twitchy reported on a meltdown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had after seeing her own face in an ad from New Faces GOP. She claimed the ad was racist (we know, you’re SHOCKED), and a love letter to white supremacists which means she didn’t actually watch the ad OR she deliberately misconstrued it to play the victim. Elizabeth Heng was unmoved and undeterred by the Socialist Democrat’s tantrum and came out swinging:

She’s right.

AOC’s go-to in blaming the ad not only on the Republican Party (who had nothing to do with it) but calling it racist and babbling about white supremacy is what and who the Democrats have become.

She has become the face of their party.

Trending

And it’s not a great thing.

It’s true.

Anytime someone challenges AOC or her ideas she immediately plays the victim card.

Or the race card.

Or the misogyny card.

Like clockwork.

Heng threw down the gauntlet and started a ‘street fight’ of sorts, and all it took was one ad.

Stay tuned.

Related:

‘It’s this thing called a JOKE’: Kat Timpf takes hilarious jab at Kirsten Gillibrand and her Comms Director just can’t DEAL

‘Remarkable how many questions Warren refuses to answer’: Kimberley Strassel’s #DemDebate thread brilliantly BRUTAL

Melting DOWN: AOC TOTALLY missed the point of New Faces GOP ad and her tweets shrieking about RACISM prove it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adAOCDemocratsElizabeth HengNew Faces GOPsocialism