We get the feeling Ryan Maue was less than impressed with the Democrats during last night’s debate, particularly when it came to their talking points on climate change which of course makes sense since he’s a meteorologist and actually understands how this stuff works.

Narrator: most of what Beto recites on climate change is word salad. Amy is a dolt with the "existential crisis" bumper sticker. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2019

World salad … yummy yummy.

Wait, The Wiggles sang ‘Fruit Salad, Yummy Yummy.’

Our bad.

And WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIIIIIIIIIIE. Yup, that sums up the Left’s narrative.

Warren: also doomsday rhetoric

"Save our planet" Kamala: "existential threat" bumper sticker. Sue fossil fuel companies. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2019

Imagine the ego someone has to have to think we can ‘save’ the planet.

Paging AOC.

Oh, and as for Kamala talking about suing fossil fuel companies, she lied. She did not sue Exxon.

Yang: incomprensible. Ramos first framed the climate question around Booker's veganism. The CNN climate town hall already covered this ground in excruciating detail. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2019

When is Yang not incomprehensible?

Booker and his veganism will save us all. No?

Yes, the CNN Climate Town Hall covered all of this and it was just as stupid the second time around.

Yang made no sense and the climate change question was a bad as booker’s answer — Viva La Vida (@ytow2) September 13, 2019

Liz just said it is a threat to every living thing. So when climate changed during the Ice Age etc, it destroyed all live huh…..That is interesting. I wonder how many times every living thing has been destroyed and what kick started it again? 🧐 — Crypto Brak (@CryptoBrak) September 13, 2019

The END IS NEAR!

Or something.

