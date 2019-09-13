Elizabeth Warren wanted to make sure she was very clear when she claimed she’s never met anybody who likes their health insurance company. We imagine she’s never met anyone who likes their government-provided services either (whoohoo DMV!) but we won’t let that get in the way of her virtue signaling.

‘Let’s be clear’ … she said:

From ABC:

Both Warren and Sanders again defended their health care plans after Biden pointed out the high cost of the programs they are advocating for.

“So, let’s be clear, I’ve actually never met anybody who likes their health insurance company. I’ve met people who like their doctors, I met people who like their nurses, I’ve met people who like their pharmacists, I met people who like their physical therapists. What they want is access to health care,” Warren said.

“Let us be clear, Joe, in the United States of America, we have spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on Earth,” Sanders argued.

Ironically, it was another guy named ‘Joe’ who contradicted her. You might remember Joe from another thread we covered that he wrote … he also happens to be a doctor.

Side note, this editor loved the health insurance company who helped her daughter get the coverage she needed while in the NICU.

Warren’s claim is not a smart one.

Ouch.

Oopsies.

Next thing you know she’ll claim we have 57 states.

