Elizabeth Warren wanted to make sure she was very clear when she claimed she’s never met anybody who likes their health insurance company. We imagine she’s never met anyone who likes their government-provided services either (whoohoo DMV!) but we won’t let that get in the way of her virtue signaling.

‘Let’s be clear’ … she said:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Let's be clear: I've actually never met anybody who likes their health insurance company." https://t.co/INdRXm0842 pic.twitter.com/pAI22u0ibp — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2019

From ABC:

Both Warren and Sanders again defended their health care plans after Biden pointed out the high cost of the programs they are advocating for. “So, let’s be clear, I’ve actually never met anybody who likes their health insurance company. I’ve met people who like their doctors, I met people who like their nurses, I’ve met people who like their pharmacists, I met people who like their physical therapists. What they want is access to health care,” Warren said. “Let us be clear, Joe, in the United States of America, we have spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on Earth,” Sanders argued.

Ironically, it was another guy named ‘Joe’ who contradicted her. You might remember Joe from another thread we covered that he wrote … he also happens to be a doctor.

I do @SenWarren. Six months ago my son went into heart failure. We drove him in the middle of a blizzard to Mayo Clinic. There, he was operated on by the Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery. Today, he is a normal boy. Blue Cross made sure he got exactly what he needed ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XqSu0N7ddS — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 13, 2019

Side note, this editor loved the health insurance company who helped her daughter get the coverage she needed while in the NICU.

Warren’s claim is not a smart one.

I never met anybody who likes any of the government agencies we are forced to to deal with, but thanks to idiot politicians like you Liz, we don’t have a choice. — RosyRed VA Belle (@kt1varose629) September 13, 2019

Ouch.

Dear Sen. Warren (who won’t ever read this):

I have United Health Care through my employer and they have been wonderful in paying for my family’s medical bills. I don’t have problems with them. — Baseball and More (@Baseball_More) September 13, 2019

Oopsies.

Lying Elizabeth Warren! And she uses the old Obama phrase-Let’s be clear! That phrase is a red flag-it means listen to me while I lie! — Mary Batson⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SonsMary) September 13, 2019

Next thing you know she’ll claim we have 57 states.

Related:

Meteorologist and PhD Ryan Maue mocks Democratic pres candidate’s climate change rhetoric and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Oh just SHUT UP’: AOC rampages after New Faces GOP’s ad calls out her socialist BS, makes ironic claim about the GOP

For the WIN! Pat Sajak summed up the entire #DemDebate with 1 PRICELESS tweet and he didn’t even need to buy a vowel