Once again the Left is taking aim at Brett Kavanaugh.

We know, you’re shocked.

SHOCKED.

The New York Times is claiming Debbie Ramirez’s accusations against Kavanaugh are magically new and improved and totally NOT a fabrication. And the fact that two NYT reporters have a new book coming out on just this claim is purely coincidental.

Matt Whitlock offered up a fact-filled thread that dumps a whole lot of cold water on Ramirez’s claims AND the NYT … again:

Currently, the top two trends on Twitter are #ImpeachKavanaugh and #KavanaughLied.

Their obsession with destroying Kavanaugh will be the Left’s undoing.

Whitlock continued by sharing Senator Orrin Hatch’s thread with a refresher around her accusations.

Trending

Wow.

Oh yeah, that inconvenient nugget.

In other words, this was never anything more than a smear job.

Aww, such a great blast from the past.

Whitlock added more:

They heard it from a friend of the barber of the guy whose cousin cuts his neighbor’s hair or something.

Desperate people are going to do desperate things.

This is just sad and pathetic at this point.

And THAT’S the truth.

