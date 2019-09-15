Once we saw the ‘new and improved allegations’ against Brett Kavanaugh being pushed by the New York Times (and conveniently in a new book) we KNEW we had to check Mollie Hemingway’s timeline to see her reaction.

Mollie was good enough to debunk and fact-check the new anti-Kavanaugh book for all of us, saving us the trouble of reading it for ourselves.

So I’m reading the new anti-Kavanaugh book by shockingly (really) biased reporters at NYT. All claimed anonymous sources are anti-Kavanaugh while all but a tiny few on-record sources are downright effusive. Just interesting how highly they contradict each other. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

Just read anonymous anecdote — written in high dudgeon — that Kavanaugh once hit a “pickup truck with his hands” during night out at college with his friends. It made @Heminator and me laugh. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

So basically, Kavanaugh was a normal college guy.

I’m now reading about how a woman raised in Connecticut WHO WENT TO YALE lacked privilege. I get the authors are super-elites but uh ….this rural Colorado girl who went to a state school on her own dime would like a word. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

At least thus far, Ramirez doesn’t accuse Kavanaugh of anything tangible. Same as original New Yorker in which nothing was actually alleged. Just carefully suggested. Yet in NYT today, authors alleged penis thrusting. Curious what basis for charge is. Important to focus on facts. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

Facts? What are these facts Mollie is speaking of here? The NYT wouldn’t know a fact if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Supporting evidence for this nothing story with no witnesses despite taking place, supposedly, at a large public event? Literally nothing. But she did tell mom, allegedly, years later, and I quote: “something happened at Yale.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

Well, in that case, impeach the guy right now.

The authors of the “investigation” “report” that leftist Congresswoman Anna Eshoo found no partisan agenda in leftist accuser Blasey Ford. (her attorney later admitted on video she was motivated by her support of abortion) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

The timing on this … wow.

I’m actually kind of enjoying how bad this is — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

They are trying to say she is apolitical and even a former Republican (her friends reported she was “crazy liberal” on social media prior to a professional scrub last year) … before admitting she literally took part in a pussy hat March. I’m not exaggerating. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

Former Republican. Next, they’ll tell us she’s a gun-rights activist who voted for Trump.

First interesting news in the book? Facebook COO Sheryl Sandburg was helping Blasey Ford. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

I haven’t really complained about lack of corporate media coverage of our exhaustively reported and researched book. In part because it’s a huge bestseller, so it seems wrong. But comparing it to the coverage of this (*shockingly* weak) book is making me want to complain. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

The book notes, quietly, that the woman Max Stier named as having been supposedly victimized by Kavanaugh and friends denies any memory of the alleged event. Seems, I don’t know, significant. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2019

It completely nukes the whole story.

My take on the NYT new Kavanaugh “storyline” —> Renewed need to discredit Trump SCOTUS appointees = RBG must be at risk of retirement pre-election 2020. The thought of another SCOTUS appointment terrifies libs. — Rudy (@USAfree123) September 15, 2019

The Left’s new motto really should be, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, fail and fail again.’

Related:

