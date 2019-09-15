Robert Francis O’Rourke claims Texans have been telling him they don’t need their AR-15s … stop laughing.

Beto could probably pull this sort of BS if he was talking about New York or California, but Texas?

Really?

From the Daily Mail:

He added that ‘even from those Texans who own AR-15s, they’ve told me this themselves ― “I don’t need this. I don’t need it to hunt, I don’t need it to protect myself. It was fun to use. I like taking it out to the range, but if giving this back, or cutting it to pieces, or selling it to the government helps to keep us safer, then by all means, let’s do it.”‘

He said that these sentiments were shared with him by people including parents who were concerned about the children’s safety in schools, in the wake of multiple mass shootings around the country which have involved AR-15-style rifles and have resulted in high death tolls.

Liar liar, pants on FIRE.

Beto’s campaign is just such a train wreck.

Or like those Lefties claiming everyone they know wants Medicare For All and are more than willing to pay for college kids’ student loan debt.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don’t mess with Texas, Robert Francis.

