Robert Francis O’Rourke claims Texans have been telling him they don’t need their AR-15s … stop laughing.

Beto could probably pull this sort of BS if he was talking about New York or California, but Texas?

Really?

Beto O'Rourke says Texans have told him 'they do not need' their AR-15s and would happily turn them over https://t.co/VcvPdhkZIp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 15, 2019

From the Daily Mail:

He added that ‘even from those Texans who own AR-15s, they’ve told me this themselves ― “I don’t need this. I don’t need it to hunt, I don’t need it to protect myself. It was fun to use. I like taking it out to the range, but if giving this back, or cutting it to pieces, or selling it to the government helps to keep us safer, then by all means, let’s do it.”‘ He said that these sentiments were shared with him by people including parents who were concerned about the children’s safety in schools, in the wake of multiple mass shootings around the country which have involved AR-15-style rifles and have resulted in high death tolls.

Liar liar, pants on FIRE.

Beto’s campaign is just such a train wreck.

This is like the 'everyone I know would happily pay more taxes' line the left loves to push. 🙄 https://t.co/I9eevYHt3z — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 15, 2019

Or like those Lefties claiming everyone they know wants Medicare For All and are more than willing to pay for college kids’ student loan debt.

Definitely not Texas natives. If that even happened. — Laura Gadbery 💁🏼‍♀️ (@lgadbery) September 15, 2019

I’ve had several world famous supermodels tell me they’d love to sleep with me. — Pat Trick (@patpending0000) September 15, 2019

FakeNews. — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) September 15, 2019

Not any of the Texans I know…and I live in Texas. — Policies that prevent billionaires are immoral (@jrudytbone) September 15, 2019

It was a Texan Liberal who migrated from California. He left that part out. — Vince (@VJL33) September 15, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I wonder which Texans, the normal ones or his indoctrinated friends? — Domba Kosta (@DNM_ii) September 15, 2019

Poll conducted on https://t.co/dDpwuSo1Un. 10 votes at the time of reporting. — mike (@beancounter80) September 15, 2019

Well he's a liar so… — Remo Williams (@Mcdoodlebear) September 15, 2019

Lying 🤥 — ConservativeLibrarian (@conlibrarian) September 15, 2019

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. — Attila the Honeybun (@TimMansplainsIt) September 15, 2019

Don’t mess with Texas, Robert Francis.

