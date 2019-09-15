Ben Rhodes just won’t let it go with Iran. We suppose he could be desperate to protect Obama’s legacy but when the truth is so obviously RIGHT in front of his nose? Heshmat Alavi, Human Rights and Political Activist, took it upon himself to ‘educate’ Rhodes on what is really happening with Iran … let’s just hope he reads it.

THREAD 1)@brhodes, the architect of the #Iran “echo chamber,” is working overtime to parrot Tehran’s talking points about Yemen.

Let’s take a look at Tehran’s role in Yemen and how they support the Houthis.

Of course, neither Rhodes nor MSM will ever highlight these facts. pic.twitter.com/vimAPQcoti — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

2)

Iran’s regime denies any role in the recent attack. pic.twitter.com/8sLmm5z3vz — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

3)

For those interested about details on the recent attack targeting two important Saudi oil facilities, this thread sheds some light.https://t.co/y2iB0rawt8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

4)

Iran-backed proxies apparently used "Quds-1" cruise missiles in the attack targeting Aramco oil facilities at Buqayq in eastern Saudi Arabia. This is a replica of Iran's "Sumar" cruise missile. pic.twitter.com/Zix3hSCQCI — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

5)

Taking a look back: Iran’s regime is the main reason why the scene in Yemen remains a “bloody stalemate”…https://t.co/5Ss0vRwdbA — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

6)

“… an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer, known by his nom de guerre “Abu Ali,” led a 52-man Houthi armored assault convoy armed with Katyusha missile launchers…”https://t.co/Vg1ztjwxC8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

7)

“He said that there were Iranian experts and Lebanese from Hezbollah militias currently in Saada helping run secret training facilities.”https://t.co/3HVtgxKUhr — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

8)

“…Reuters has details — from Yemeni, Western and Iranian sources — of Iranian military and financial support to the Houthis before and after their takeover of Sanaa on Sept. 21.”https://t.co/SR9sB1BpNv — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

9)

“U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile command over their role in the Houthi’s missile program.”https://t.co/EObLmxeDb3 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

10)

Back in 2015, showing Obama/Rhodes knew about this:

“The Iranian leadership earlier this month ordered militants from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, along with Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, to Yemen…”https://t.co/tYw5RS6SQm — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

11)

Iran has provided logistics, including land mines, for the Houthis.

Thanks to Iran's regime supporting Houthi militias in Yemen, this country is littered with mines & explosives. pic.twitter.com/aeKM3A1VYu — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

12)

Footage of Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, this time targeting a UN aid truck. pic.twitter.com/gdA5APVSv5 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

13)

Rhodes also won’t tell you about how the Iran-backed Houthis recruit children for war using slogans calling for murder, destruction & possibly even another Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/edwpakDUAc — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

14)

“… seven Houthi Qasef-1 drones and one drone engine recovered by forces from the United Arab Emirates. Six of the drones were captured in October on a known Iranian smuggling route that runs through Oman, …”https://t.co/HQqQYMQDGV — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

15)

“Iranian-backed Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen launched an attack on a Saudi Arabian naval vessel using suicide boats, or fast-attack craft laden with explosives.”https://t.co/eP0WiiFp9O — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

16)

“… Houthis had concealed fighters and equipment in or close to civilians in Al Mukha in the Taiz Governorate “with the deliberate aim of avoiding attack” and in violation of international humanitarian law.”https://t.co/k9jg1Abgbg — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

17)

“… Houthis had diverted about $100 million a month from Yemen’s central bank to support the group’s war effort and that the foreign reserves of the central bank had dropped to $1.3 billion in June 2016 from $4.6 billion in November 2014.” — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

18)

“Houthi rebels in the port city of Hodeidah were rounding up civilians… and detaining them in prisons near arms depots to prevent coalition air strikes knocking out the Iranian-armed group’s equipment…”https://t.co/BaObXfySRY — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

19)

It is quite interesting to see Rhodes passionately neglect these undeniable facts. More importantly, this attack took place just three days before the 2019 UNGA where Iran pundits hope to see a Trump/Rouhani meeting. The mullahs, however, have shown their true colors. — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

20)

Final thoughts: Why does Rhodes go such a distance a distance for Iran’s regime? Is it all about his utter hatred of U.S. President Donald Trump? Does he sincerely believe in a policy of appeasement/engagement vis-à-vis Iran? Or does Iran’s regime have something on him? — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 15, 2019

