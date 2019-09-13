As Twitchy reported on Thursday this week, the Washington Post wrote an entire piece accusing North Carolina Republicans of holding a surprise vote while Democrats were attending a 9/11 memorial all based on an accusation the governor made.

Which was not true.

But that didn’t stop WaPo from running with the story; they did later print a ‘clarification’ that basically contradicted the entire stupid story but that’s neither here nor there.

T. Becket Adams did a great job writing about it …

GET OUTTA TOWN!

And major newsrooms are usually so dependable and trustworthy.

HA HA HA HA … oh, our sides.

Shocked. SHOCKED.

We feel shocked as well.

Super shocked.

Total coincidence … it’s a mystery.

Totally.

Stay classy, WaPo.

