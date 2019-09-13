As Twitchy reported on Thursday this week, the Washington Post wrote an entire piece accusing North Carolina Republicans of holding a surprise vote while Democrats were attending a 9/11 memorial all based on an accusation the governor made.
Which was not true.
But that didn’t stop WaPo from running with the story; they did later print a ‘clarification’ that basically contradicted the entire stupid story but that’s neither here nor there.
T. Becket Adams did a great job writing about it …
You may want to sit down for this one: A major newsroom published a bogus story this week casting Republicans as villains and Democrats as noble victims.
Big, I know.https://t.co/WPIVhpXBA7
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019
GET OUTTA TOWN!
And major newsrooms are usually so dependable and trustworthy.
HA HA HA HA … oh, our sides.
wow a newsroom published a false report that just so happened to line up perfectly with Democratic talking points. someone get me a glass of water. i’m feeling lightheaded from the shock.
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019
Shocked. SHOCKED.
We feel shocked as well.
Super shocked.
i assure you it’s a coincidence that these media mistakes keep happening and that they all point in one direction. it is just a total coincidence, a mystery of nature like airplanes disappearing into the bermuda triangle
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019
Total coincidence … it’s a mystery.
Totally.
Stay classy, WaPo.
Related:
‘Some people made some ad’: Ilhan Omar demands ABC apologize to AOC for anti-Socialism ad and it goes so wrong
‘He got EXACTLY what he needed’: Doctor contradicts Warren’s claim ‘nobody likes their health insurance company’
Meteorologist and PhD Ryan Maue mocks Democratic pres candidate’s climate change rhetoric and it’s GLORIOUS