As Twitchy reported on Thursday this week, the Washington Post wrote an entire piece accusing North Carolina Republicans of holding a surprise vote while Democrats were attending a 9/11 memorial all based on an accusation the governor made.

Which was not true.

But that didn’t stop WaPo from running with the story; they did later print a ‘clarification’ that basically contradicted the entire stupid story but that’s neither here nor there.

T. Becket Adams did a great job writing about it …

You may want to sit down for this one: A major newsroom published a bogus story this week casting Republicans as villains and Democrats as noble victims. Big, I know.https://t.co/WPIVhpXBA7 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019

GET OUTTA TOWN!

And major newsrooms are usually so dependable and trustworthy.

HA HA HA HA … oh, our sides.

wow a newsroom published a false report that just so happened to line up perfectly with Democratic talking points. someone get me a glass of water. i’m feeling lightheaded from the shock. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019

Shocked. SHOCKED.

We feel shocked as well.

Super shocked.

i assure you it’s a coincidence that these media mistakes keep happening and that they all point in one direction. it is just a total coincidence, a mystery of nature like airplanes disappearing into the bermuda triangle — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 13, 2019

Total coincidence … it’s a mystery.

Totally.

Stay classy, WaPo.

