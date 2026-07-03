Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values'

Broadway legend Patti Lupone is indignant after learning the cruise ship she is sailing on will not be allowed into Turkey.

Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After She Learns LGBTQ+ Cruise She’s Set to Perform on Is Banned from Traveling Through Turkey https://t.co/skz6ZbnZk9 — People (@people) July 3, 2026

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Patti LuPone was left “furious” after an LGBTQ+ cruise she is scheduled to perform on was allegedly banned from entering Turkey.

On Friday, July 3, the 77-year-old Broadway star shared that she was “shocked” to learn that the gay cruise aboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady, on which she is scheduled to perform from July 5 to July 15, has been denied entry into the West Asian country.

“A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board," LuPone wrote on Instagram. "I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call.”

The ship is full of gay men on a themed cruise. Lupone is the entertainment. She is quicky finding out Islam isn't very friendly to gay people. Oops!

Turkey just banned a cruise ship carrying nearly 2,000 gay travelers, including Broadway legend Patti LuPone, from docking in Kuşadası and Istanbul.



Officials called the passengers a threat to their "moral values."



Istanbul police then raided a gay nightclub that had operated… pic.twitter.com/DvBinVgBMC — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 3, 2026

Liberals need to wake up

These barbarians want you to denounce Israel but not enter their land.. https://t.co/R93LR9yO6O — Steven Gator Fan (@StevenReznik) July 3, 2026

Israel would also allow gay people to enter their country but Muslims will insist Israel is the bad guy.

When progressives actually meet Islam, part 6,512 pic.twitter.com/ppGctJZuAy — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 3, 2026

What a wake up call.

It's time people learn that allying with 8th Century savages because they were once oppressed does not make them any less savage in the present. https://t.co/Chw9vZUxbj — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 3, 2026

They also aren't some small minority of people. They are the second largest religion in the world and will likely overtake Christianity as the largest religion in the next two decades. They don't need 'protection'.

They really thought they could join hands with 1400 hundred years of violence and oppression and that Islamists would just say, “Oh okay, you’re good now.”



Incredible. https://t.co/ftX7wdX0U7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 3, 2026

They don't even know what Islam actually espouses and what Muslims really believe.

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This is hilarious. Dude, we’ve been telling you. They hate the gays. Like really hate. Not like in a fun way. https://t.co/aBYv2oLV7Y — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 3, 2026

Queers for Palestine is very different than Palestine for Queers… https://t.co/y5KEmPmF1p — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 3, 2026

They aren't for the 'gays' at all.

LuPone lives in New York. Maybe she should ask her Muslim mayor why the Koran says to torture gays and if he'll tell his co-religionists to be more tolerant.



I'm sure he'd be happy to do that, right? https://t.co/8IeJjasIlO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2026

She should absolutely sit down with Mamdani and let him explain it to her. They should even broadcast the conversation. That would be fascinating.

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