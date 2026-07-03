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Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values'

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on July 03, 2026
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Broadway legend Patti Lupone is indignant after learning the cruise ship she is sailing on will not be allowed into Turkey.

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Patti LuPone was left “furious” after an LGBTQ+ cruise she is scheduled to perform on was allegedly banned from entering Turkey. 


On Friday, July 3, the 77-year-old Broadway star shared that she was “shocked” to learn that the gay cruise aboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady, on which she is scheduled to perform from July 5 to July 15, has been denied entry into the West Asian country. 


“A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board," LuPone wrote on Instagram. "I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call.”

The ship is full of gay men on a themed cruise. Lupone is the entertainment. She is quicky finding out Islam isn't very friendly to gay people. Oops!

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Israel would also allow gay people to enter their country but Muslims will insist Israel is the bad guy.

What a wake up call.

They also aren't some small minority of people. They are the second largest religion in the world and will likely overtake Christianity as the largest religion in the next two decades. They don't need 'protection'.

They don't even know what Islam actually espouses and what Muslims really believe. 

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They aren't for the 'gays' at all. 

She should absolutely sit down with Mamdani and let him explain it to her. They should even broadcast the conversation. That would be fascinating. 

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ENTERTAINMENT ISLAM TURKEY LGBTQ+

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