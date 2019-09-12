The next time you hear the media complaining about how they don’t get enough respect for being the brave little firefighters they think they are, just send them a reminder of the garbage job the Washington Post did in covering this story out of North Carolina.

It all started when NC Governor Roy Cooper (a Democrat, go figure) claimed Democrats were attending a 9/11 memorial event during a ‘surprise vote’ pushed by the GOP. And hey, what a story, right?! EVIL bad Republicans knowingly holding a vote while the kind-hearted Dems were out remembering those lost in the largest terror attack to ever take place on American soil.

There was just one problem with this story … it’s BS.

This is how fake news spreads like wildfire. NC Gov. Roy Cooper (D) claimed #ncga Dems "were attending a 9/11 memorial event" during vote, the @washingtonpost's @lateshiabeachum runs with it uncritically. But a reporter in NC did the digging & discovered it wasn't true. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/7LBE50sTK0 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) September 11, 2019

Local reporters are truly the last great hope for journalism.

Local journalists are truly our only hope. National media is totally corrupt. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 11, 2019

WaPo issued a correction … sorry, a clarification hours later.

The WaPo issues a clarification that is completely bogus. They ran with the erroneous story that #NCGA House Dems were at a 9/11 ceremony, totally based on a quote from Gov. Cooper (D). Multiple other outlets are now running with this fake news because of the WaPo. #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/s2QnoKmHxO — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) September 12, 2019

Yup. Spreads like wildfire. And Cooper and WaPo knew it would, even if it wasn’t true. Again, mainstream media does not really care about getting the story right, it’s about the narrative, the clicks, and the taps.

Thanks to the Washington Post's erroneous reporting ("corrected" several hours later) about what happened here today, lies like this one 👇🏻are spreading like wildfire. Over 12,000 RTs and it's not even true. (h/t @APDillon_) #ncpol #ncgahttps://t.co/T8yQAV97Tk — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) September 12, 2019

Wait, Now This, a propaganda outlet that’s known for editing footage and taking quotes out of context is pushing a fake story to hurt the GOP.

Gosh, that’s so unlike them.

But wait, it gets worse.

Governor Cooper sent out this email using 9/11 to fundraise on within hours of the override. "While the state was honoring…" *He* was at a 9/11 event when the override happened.

His office has yet to return my request for a list of those who were with him. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/iHfeELJLZd — A.P. Dillon 🤨 (@APDillon_) September 12, 2019

What an a-hole, right?

That too.

Lovely. So now they use the victims of 9/11 as an excuse for their lies. — Woofle Jelly (@huntsvut) September 11, 2019

And the media wonders why people don't trust them. — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) September 12, 2019

Evergreen.

