Oh, to have this much time to sit around being mad about … nothing.

Conservation Biologist Imogene Cancellare was so angry at men (always men) for taking HER space on airplanes that she took to Twitter to screech about it in a rage-thread because THAT’LL show those evil men.

She’s so put upon.

Poor dear.

DAMMIT CIS MEN, get it together!

Trending

This is freakin’ hilarious.

Soooooo mad.

It’s Twitter.

She wrote a silly thread about cis men taking up her precious space on an airplane, what did she think was going to happen?

Yes, yes she is annoying.

Indeed.

All she really has to do is wear a sign with her pronouns listed and people will generally know to steer clear.

Hey, just being helpful.

As long as you hate the right people and ideas, yup.

You know she’s probably a blast at birthday parties and other social gatherings.

Related:

Holy HELL, she’s soulless: Memo Lisa Bloom sent Harvey Weinstein about Rose McGowan is unbelievably cruel (screenshot)

‘Fusion GPS Hustle’: Timeline of who met who and WHEN in buildup of CNN’s latest Trump/Russia ‘exclusive’ is ALL so damning

HOPE and change?! AOC’s big GOTCHA on why millennials aren’t starting families one of her biggest self-owns maybe EVER

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: airplanesfeminismImogene Cancellaremen