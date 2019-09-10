Oh, to have this much time to sit around being mad about … nothing.

Conservation Biologist Imogene Cancellare was so angry at men (always men) for taking HER space on airplanes that she took to Twitter to screech about it in a rage-thread because THAT’LL show those evil men.

Men* taking my space on airplanes can GTFO Yes, I will push your foot

Yes, I will ask you to move over

No, you cannot take the whole ass arm rest

No, you will not “accidentally” touch a side boob with your elbow, and if you do, you will absolutely regret it *always men — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 9, 2019

She’s so put upon.

Poor dear.

Look, I get that public spaces are cramped and some things are unavoidable, but cis men generally avoid touching other men at all costs That so many don’t go to the same lengths for non-men means they either: 1.Don’t respect our space

2. Want to be in it Simple as that — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 9, 2019

DAMMIT CIS MEN, get it together!

This is freakin’ hilarious.

I am therefore unsurprised that men are in my mentions telling me I’m a man-hating feminist for claiming my space and that “no one wants to touch your boobs.” They have unironically demonstrated falling into categories 1. and 2. pic.twitter.com/Y2irPxNas5 — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 9, 2019

Soooooo mad.

I also realize that we don’t have to exclusively fall into the binary to be assholes, nor are non-binary passengers exempt from any of this. This is simply my experience, which, as seen in the replies, echo that of so many. But honestly people, GTFO. — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 9, 2019

It’s Twitter.

She wrote a silly thread about cis men taking up her precious space on an airplane, what did she think was going to happen?

Wish I could add a recommended list of what to do in response to these interactions, but I don’t have one because 1. It literally might not be safe

2. Not everyone has the same privilege as I do

3. I wing it and hope I don’t end up on the news

4. God this is so annoying — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 9, 2019

Yes, yes she is annoying.

Indeed.

Could you just wear a sign that warns people you are a feminist and if you are touched, even accidentally, you will rage on the he/him/they that dares to invade your space in/on an airplane that crams everyone together. You are not special in that regard. — Ginny (@ginkates) September 10, 2019

All she really has to do is wear a sign with her pronouns listed and people will generally know to steer clear.

Hey, just being helpful.

They give anyone a blue check these days, don't they? — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) September 10, 2019

As long as you hate the right people and ideas, yup.

You’re single I bet. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 10, 2019

You know she’s probably a blast at birthday parties and other social gatherings.

