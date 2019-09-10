Having a baby is expensive.

Gosh, who knew?

$8,000 to give birth. son of a b pic.twitter.com/O9xjr0Wier — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) September 10, 2019

Nobody ever said something worth having would be cheap. Especially once the government got involved with healthcare …

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to make this about millennials which is sort of strange but eh, whatever floats her boat.

When people chastise millennials for not having or delaying starting their families after growing up in a recession, here’s one big reason why: https://t.co/IL0l7bgli5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 10, 2019

People are chastising millennials about starting families? Where is this happening? Not to be snotty but this editor is actually AOK with them not starting families before they’re ready. *shrug*

Ummm… Thank the ACA for reducing coverage and raising costs. — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) September 10, 2019

Let’s hear it for the ACA.

Ha!

Gosh, AOC, Democrats claimed they were going to fix this with their magical Obamacare. Granted, she is probably passive-aggressively pushing Medicare For All here but we’re thinking it’s not really the dunk she thought it was.

Think of how many pregnant illegals cross the border to give birth but don’t pay for the medical bills related to that birth. That’s part of what inflates medical costs for everyone else. And yet you want freeeeeeee medical care for all. 🤣😂 #moron #MakeAOCBartendAgain — allimarie (@alliemarie777) September 10, 2019

Should we tell her there are no magical money trees?

Or it just means Obamacare sucks – “Hope and Change” was a lie #WalkAwayFromDemocrats — Sal (@SundevilSal) September 10, 2019

We’ve always known it was a lie.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, does that work here? Maybe …

It's almost like government interference in private insurance caused higher costs for a lot of people.

The solution is obviously way more government interference. Then, we can ration healthcare and make women wait months to even see whichever doctor is still left. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 10, 2019

Right? It’s almost like the government makes things more expensive and less effective.

Responsibility is hard. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 10, 2019

True story.

Which is why so many millennials avoid it.

I fully support you not starting a family. Ever. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 10, 2019

Ouch.

But fair. We don’t remember asking her to have kids anytime soon so … eh.

Blame it on “climate change “. — 1Deplorable (@1TrueCitizen) September 10, 2019

Or a cheaper alternative for responsible people 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JkdjLIlbea — RedEyez.213 (@213Redeyez) September 10, 2019

So simple it’s painful.

They are worth every penny of that. — Steve Vasek (@SteveVasek) September 10, 2019

Amen.

