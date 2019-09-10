Having a baby is expensive.

Gosh, who knew?

Nobody ever said something worth having would be cheap. Especially once the government got involved with healthcare …

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to make this about millennials which is sort of strange but eh, whatever floats her boat.

People are chastising millennials about starting families? Where is this happening? Not to be snotty but this editor is actually AOK with them not starting families before they’re ready. *shrug*

Let’s hear it for the ACA.

Ha!

Gosh, AOC, Democrats claimed they were going to fix this with their magical Obamacare. Granted, she is probably passive-aggressively pushing Medicare For All here but we’re thinking it’s not really the dunk she thought it was.

Should we tell her there are no magical money trees?

We’ve always known it was a lie.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, does that work here? Maybe …

Right? It’s almost like the government makes things more expensive and less effective.

True story.

Which is why so many millennials avoid it.

Ouch.

But fair. We don’t remember asking her to have kids anytime soon so … eh.

So simple it’s painful.

Amen.

