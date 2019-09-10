Remember when Brian Stelter was an actual journalist?

No?

Huh, we don’t either.

But it does seem like he’s finally embracing the idea that he’s more of an activist than a journalist. Or at least he’s not trying quite so hard to hide it.

Brave government employees are standing up to Trump's unbelievable claims about Hurricane Dorian. They are insisting on truth.https://t.co/QYzsHcfYab — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2019

‘Brave government employees are standing up to Trump.’

Funny, we don’t remember CNN covering brave government employees standing up to Obama.

Mollie Hemingway noticed something else in Brian’s newsletter:

In that newsletter, you falsely claimed NYT "added additional details" to Sciutto's story when they actually debunked all its key claims, or at very least contradicted them. Why would you lie to your readers about such an easily checkable issue? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2019

Because he knows his sixteen readers (including Mollie) won’t read beyond the headline or care about whether or not what they’re reading is the truth.

Just a guess.

Because he knows that almost no one reads past the headline…even less past the blurb. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) September 10, 2019

See?

Like the Energizer Bunny, #BrianStelter just keeps coming back for more public humiliation. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) September 10, 2019

So very busted.

He's on a mission, can't be distracted by truth. — Chuck May (@Cmayscruz) September 10, 2019

'Ol Tater acts like he's in the Pulitzer-hunt for his riveting "sharpie-gate" coverage. #TDS — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) September 10, 2019

Because he's most comfortable with making up whatever suits him. — Beto Ochoa (@Beto_In_Austin) September 10, 2019

Mollie, it’s Brian Stelter.

Or was that rhetorical? — mlmcinnis (@mlmcinnis) September 10, 2019

Heh.

Narrative… regardless of facts. — GTSteveB (@gtsteveb) September 10, 2019

It’s the media’s way.

