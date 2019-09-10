Remember when Brian Stelter was an actual journalist?

No?

Huh, we don’t either.

But it does seem like he’s finally embracing the idea that he’s more of an activist than a journalist. Or at least he’s not trying quite so hard to hide it.

‘Brave government employees are standing up to Trump.’

Funny, we don’t remember CNN covering brave government employees standing up to Obama.

Mollie Hemingway noticed something else in Brian’s newsletter:

Because he knows his sixteen readers (including Mollie) won’t read beyond the headline or care about whether or not what they’re reading is the truth.

Just a guess.

See?

So very busted.

Heh.

It’s the media’s way.

